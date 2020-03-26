Supplied courtesy of Matthew MacKay Matthew MacKay, Prince Edward Island's minister of Economic Growth and Tourism, pictured in an undated file photo.

It was a grey confession that came from out of the blue.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to give you my daily update,” wrote Matthew MacKay, Prince Edward Island’s tourism minister in a Facebook post Monday. “I will start off by confessing that I dye my hair.”

The Progressive Conservative politician has been using his Facebook page to regularly share coronavirus-related resources for Islanders. He said two reasons drove him to come clean about his mane misrepresentation.

“I wanted to bring some humour and some relief to people — to get a laugh, at the expense of me, I guess,” MacKay told HuffPost Canada.

“Secondly, I do have a legitimate worry that in about two weeks my hair is going to be grey and I’m not going to be able to hide it anymore,” he said with a laugh.

MacKay, 38, explained he’s been dying his hair since he noticed his sides going grey eight years ago. He joked he could look “quite different” in a few weeks.