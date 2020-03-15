Canada has quickly moved to take precautionary measures after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. There have been more than 200 recorded cases of the virus within the country.
The government has urged Canadians to reassess leaving the country and is warning travellers to return while they still can. As health officials are advising against non-essential travel and asking people to self-isolate, provinces have already shut down schools, businesses and other services to diminish the spread of the virus via social distancing.
Here is a map of which services are open and closed across the provinces, last updated March 15, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST. A green dot indicates “open,” a yellow dot “open with caveats” and a red dot indicates “closed.”
A full list for each province can be found under the map.
What’s open and closed in:
Newfoundland and Labrador
Public schools 🟢 Open
Daycares 🟢 Open
Post-secondary 🟢 Open
Restaurants 🟢 Open
Bars 🟢 Open
Movie theatres 🟢 Open, capacity limited to events with less than 25 people involved will be permitted.
Parks 🟢 Open
Rec centres 🔴Closed
Libraries 🔴 Most are closed
Museums and attractions 🟢 Most are still open
Government 🟢 Yes
Nursing homes 🟡 Yes, barring anyone who’s travelled recently
Prisons 🔴 No
Prince Edward Island
Public schools 🔴 Closed
Daycares 🔴 Closed
Post-secondary 🔴 Closed
Restaurants 🟢 Open
Bars 🟢 Open
Movie theatres 🟡 Open, but restricted capacity
Parks 🔴 Closed
Rec centres 🔴 Closed
Libraries 🔴 Closed
Museums and attractions 🟢 Open
Government 🟢 Open
Nursing homes 🔴 Closed
Prisons 🔴 Closed
Nova Scotia
Public schools 🔴 Closed, early learning centres still open
Daycares 🔴 Closed starting March 17
Post-secondary 🔴 Closed
Restaurants 🟢 Open
Bars 🟡 Open, capacity restrictions
Movie theatres 🟡 Open, capacity restrictions
Parks 🔴 Closed, starting March 17
Rec centres 🔴 Closed, starting March 17
Libraries 🔴 Closed
Museums and attractions 🔴 Closed
Government 🟢 Open
Nursing homes 🔴 Closed
Prisons 🔴 Closed
New Brunswick
Public schools 🔴 Closed for two weeks, starting March 16.
Daycares 🟡 Open, but anyone who travelled internationally on or after March 9 must avoid early learning and childcare centres for 14 days.
Post-secondary 🔴 Most are closed.
Trains Via Rail passenger train service from Montreal to Halifax is cancelled until March 27.
Restaurants 🟢
Bars 🟢
Movie theatres 🟢
Parks 🟢
Rec centres 🟢 Open but most events have been cancelled
Libraries 🔴 As of March 14, all program were suspended.
Museums and attractions 🔴 Most major attractions are closed.
Government 🟢 Open
Nursing homes 🟢 Open, travellers restricted
Prisons 🔴 Closed
Quebec
Schools 🔴 Elementary, high schools, CEGEP and universities are closed, re-opening March 27.
Daycares 🔴 Closed (expect for workers in essential services)
Restaurants 🟡 Open, limiting capacity to 50 per cent
Bars 🔴 Closed
Movie theatres 🔴 Closed
Parks 🟢 Open
Rec Centres 🔴 Closed
Libraries 🔴 Closed
Museums and attractions 🔴 Closed
Government 🟢 Open
Nursing homes 🔴 Closed, regular visits prohibited
Prisons 🔴 Closed, visits cancelled
Ontario
Schools 🔴 All public schools are closed until April 5.
Daycares 🔴 All public daycares are also closed until April 5.
Post-secondary 🟡 Not all, but many universities and colleges are cancelling in-person classes.
Restaurants 🟢 Restaurants are still open, although some are choosing to close.
Bars 🟢 Most are staying open.
Movie theatres 🟢 Most are staying open.
Parks 🟡 Parks remain open but all planned events will be closed. Community centres in parks will also be closed.
Rec centres 🟡 It varies by area, but several are choosing to close.
Libraries 🟡 It varies by area, but most — including libraries in Windsor, London, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay — are closed.
Museums and attractions 🔴 Some open, but vast majority — including the National Gallery, Ontario Science Centre, Royal Ontario Museum, CN Tower and Ottawa Convention Centre— are closed.
Gyms 🟢 Most gyms remain open, although some are closing voluntarily.
Retail stores 🟢 Many retail stores are still open, but some are choosing to close.
Casinos 🔴 All casinos are closed.
Government 🟡 The Ontario government is open. Parliament, however, is suspended and the House of Commons is closed to visitors until April 20.
Nursing and long-term care homes 🟡 Only essential visitors, which the government defines as people visiting a resident who is dying or very ill, or the parent or guardian of a sick child, are allowed in.
Courts 🔴 The Ontario Superior Court will close, and suspend all operations indefinitely, starting Tuesday, March 17.
Prisons 🔴 Visitors are not permitted. Intermittent inmates who are considered low-risk will be allowed to return home.
Manitoba
Schools 🔴 Public schools providing kindergarten to Grade 12 education are closed from March 23 until April 10.
Daycares 🟢 Daycares are currently open.
Post-secondary 🟢 Colleges and universities are currently open, but many classes are being made available online.
Restaurants 🟢 Restaurants are open.
Bars 🟢 Bars are open.
Movie theatres 🟢 Movie theatres are open
Parks 🟢 Parks remain open.
Rec centres 🔴 Rec centres are closed.
Libraries 🟡 Some libraries remain open, but all Winnipeg library branches will be closed.
Museums and attractions 🔴 The vast majority, including the Manitoba Museum, Winnipeg Art Gallery and Canadian Museum for Human Rights are closed indefinitely.
Gyms 🟡 Gyms remain open, but many are choosing to close.
Casinos 🟡 Casinos remain open, but table games have closed at Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino.
Government 🔴 The Manitoba Legislative Building will be closed, and tours are cancelled. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has also cancelled all upcoming events.
Nursing and long-term care homes 🟡 They’re currently open, but will soon likely put into place measures allowing patients just one visitor at a time.
Prisons 🟢 Prison visit rules have not changed.
Saskatchewan
Public schools 🟢 Schools are currently open.
Daycares 🟢 Daycares are open.
Post-secondary 🟡 It depends on the school. University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina will close most of their on-campus clubs and services and make classes available online. Classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic are still on as scheduled.
Restaurants 🟢 Most remain open.
Bars 🟢 Most remain open.
Movie theatres 🟢 Most remain open, although the Kramer IMAX Theatre is closed.
Parks 🟡 Parks are open, but many planned events have been cancelled.
Rec centres 🟢 They remain open.
Libraries 🟡 The Saskatoon Library is closed, but many libraries elsewhere, including Regina, remain open. Shows at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon have been postponed.
Museums and attractions 🟡 It depends. The Saskatchewan Science Centre is closed, but the Royal Saskatchewan Museum remains open.
Gyms 🟢 Most gyms remain open.
Government 🟢
Nursing and long-term care homes Still open, although visitors are asked not to go if they’re sick.
Prisons 🔴 Closed
Alberta
Public schools 🔴 Closed
Daycares 🔴 Closed
Post-secondary 🔴 Closed
Restaurants 🟢 Open
Bars 🟢 Open
Movie theatres 🟢 Yes
Parks 🔴 Most are closed
Rec centres 🔴 Closed
Libraries 🔴 Closed
Museums and attractions 🟢 Open
Government 🟢 Open
Nursing homes 🟡 Open but restricted to essential visitors
Prisons 🔴 Closed
British Columbia
Public schools 🟢 Open
Daycares 🟢 Open
Post-secondary 🟢 Open
Restaurants 🟡 Open, but at restricted capacity
Bars 🟢 Open
Movie theatres 🟡 Open, limiting capacity
Parks 🟢 Open
Rec centres 🟡 Open, except for Surrey and West Vancouver
Libraries 🟡 Open, except for Surrey and West Vancouver
Museums and attractions 🟢 Open
Government 🟢 Open
Nursing homes 🟢 Open
Prisons 🔴 Closed
