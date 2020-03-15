Canada has quickly moved to take precautionary measures after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. There have been more than 200 recorded cases of the virus within the country. The government has urged Canadians to reassess leaving the country and is warning travellers to return while they still can. As health officials are advising against non-essential travel and asking people to self-isolate, provinces have already shut down schools, businesses and other services to diminish the spread of the virus via social distancing. Here is a map of which services are open and closed across the provinces, last updated March 15, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST. A green dot indicates “open,” a yellow dot “open with caveats” and a red dot indicates “closed.” A full list for each province can be found under the map.

What’s open and closed in: Newfoundland and Labrador Prince Edward Island Nova Scotia New Brunswick Quebec Ontario Manitoba Saskatchewan Alberta British Columbia Newfoundland and Labrador Public schools 🟢 Open Daycares 🟢 Open Post-secondary 🟢 Open Restaurants 🟢 Open Bars 🟢 Open Movie theatres 🟢 Open, capacity limited to events with less than 25 people involved will be permitted. Parks 🟢 Open Rec centres 🔴Closed Libraries 🔴 Most are closed Museums and attractions 🟢 Most are still open Government 🟢 Yes Nursing homes 🟡 Yes, barring anyone who’s travelled recently Prisons 🔴 No Prince Edward Island Public schools 🔴 Closed Daycares 🔴 Closed Post-secondary 🔴 Closed Restaurants 🟢 Open Bars 🟢 Open Movie theatres 🟡 Open, but restricted capacity Parks 🔴 Closed Rec centres 🔴 Closed Libraries 🔴 Closed Museums and attractions 🟢 Open Government 🟢 Open Nursing homes 🔴 Closed Prisons 🔴 Closed Nova Scotia Public schools 🔴 Closed, early learning centres still open Daycares 🔴 Closed starting March 17 Post-secondary 🔴 Closed Restaurants 🟢 Open Bars 🟡 Open, capacity restrictions Movie theatres 🟡 Open, capacity restrictions Parks 🔴 Closed, starting March 17 Rec centres 🔴 Closed, starting March 17 Libraries 🔴 Closed Museums and attractions 🔴 Closed Government 🟢 Open Nursing homes 🔴 Closed Prisons 🔴 Closed New Brunswick Public schools 🔴 Closed for two weeks, starting March 16. Daycares 🟡 Open, but anyone who travelled internationally on or after March 9 must avoid early learning and childcare centres for 14 days. Post-secondary 🔴 Most are closed. Trains Via Rail passenger train service from Montreal to Halifax is cancelled until March 27. Restaurants 🟢 Bars 🟢 Movie theatres 🟢 Parks 🟢 Rec centres 🟢 Open but most events have been cancelled Libraries 🔴 As of March 14, all program were suspended. Museums and attractions 🔴 Most major attractions are closed. Government 🟢 Open Nursing homes 🟢 Open, travellers restricted Prisons 🔴 Closed