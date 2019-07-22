PARENTS
Prince George's Birthday: 6 Times He Proved He's The One True King

The wee prince is six, and kind of a badass.

Happy Birthday, Prince George!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child turned six on July 22. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released some adorable new photos showing off George’s toothy grin.

But while these new pics show that George is a big kid now, the fan-favourite royal has been larger than life since birth. Those facial expressions. Those short-pants. All those times he clearly didn’t give a crap.

He may be third in line to the throne, but George is already our one true king.

To celebrate his sixth birthday, here are six times George was a total badass.

1. When he met the Obamas like a boss

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
President Barack Obama, Prince William, and First Lady Michelle Obama talks with Prince George at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016 in London, England.

He doesn’t always greet the President of the United States, but when he does, he wears a distinguished bath robe like it’s no big thing.

2.  When he ate candy, yet was terrifyingly aloof

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George eats a sweet following the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day on Dec. 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

We can only think of one child who could innocently eat a candy cane during a Christmas service and still look like he’d burn you with dragon fire. Is it the trench coat? Is it ... no, it’s the trench coat.

3. When he was so over Charlotte’s christening

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince George at the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. 

It was supposed to be Charlotte’s day but, like a true king, George reminded us there are only George’s days. He stole the spotlight with his grump face and his romper. Just like he’ll steal your lands if you cross him.

4.  When he realized one day, this will all be his

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince George views helicopter models on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. 

All of it. As far as his eyes can see.

5. When he let it be known how he feels about gowns

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince George at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace ahead of the christening by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Oct. 23, 2013 in London, England. 

The prince is NOT pleased. History can’t say for sure if this was the moment that short-pants became the official uniform of Prince George, but that facial expression leads us to believe ... yes. It definitely was.

6. When all he wanted from Santa was POWER

HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA via Getty Images
Prince William hands over a wish list by his son Prince George to Santa Claus as he visits the Esplanade Park and the Manta's Market winter fair in Helsinki, Finland, on Nov. 30, 2017.

What do you get the kid who has everything? George knew exactly what he wanted for Christmas in 2017: a police car. And we like to think he meant the real deal. No, a mere toy will not do for the one true king. George requires an actual police car, presumably so he can arrest people who don’t bow in his presence.

Ah, George. Happy birthday, buddy. Long may he reign!

