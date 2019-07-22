Happy Birthday, Prince George!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child turned six on July 22. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released some adorable new photos showing off George’s toothy grin.

But while these new pics show that George is a big kid now, the fan-favourite royal has been larger than life since birth. Those facial expressions. Those short-pants. All those times he clearly didn’t give a crap.

He may be third in line to the throne, but George is already our one true king.

To celebrate his sixth birthday, here are six times George was a total badass.

1. When he met the Obamas like a boss