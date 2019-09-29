Prince Harry on Friday reunited with Sandra Tigica, a minefield survivor who famously met Princess Diana during her visit to Angola in 1997. Diana brought global attention to the issue of landmines when she walked through a cleared path in a live minefield in Huambo. During her trip, the Princess of Wales met Tigica, who was 13 at the time. The two were pictured together in a widely-seen photograph, seated under a tree at an orthopedic workshop in Luanda.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana meets Sandra Tigica at an orthopedic workshop in Luanda, Angola, in 1997.

Harry reunited with Tigica, now a mother in her late 30s, on Friday. The Duke of Sussex had previously been introduced to Tigica; the two met at an event honoring Diana in London in 2007. “You still look as young as you did in those pictures, all those years ago,” Harry told Tigica on Friday, according to video taken by The Sun. He later asked, “Are you happy with the progress that has been made since then ... with the clearing of minefields?” “Yes, I’m very happy with all the work that took place, and I’m very happy to see that you’re following her footsteps,” Tigica responded via an English-speaking translator.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry meets with Tigica as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour.