To thank Canada for the hospitality they received during their Christmas vacation in the Great White North, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited Canada’s High Commission in central London as their first official engagement of 2020 Tuesday.

The royals met with Canada’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, and staff at Canada House, and then viewed an exhibition by Indigenous artist, Skawennati, born in Kahnawake Mohawk Territory and based in Montreal.

She told HuffPost Canada she felt “extremely fortunate” that it happened to be her exhibit that the royals saw at the Canada Gallery.

“What I hope the Royals get from seeing this exhibition is that not only have Indigenous people survived colonization and attempted genocide, but we have retained much of our languages and customs and are currently in the process of revitalizing them,” Skawennati said in an email statement. “It would be great if they could remember our long and complex relationship with the Crown, and consider how they can use their influence to play a role in this revitalization.”

While Meghan and Harry didn’t specify where they spent the holidays, they were reportedly spotted in Victoria and other parts of Vancouver Island.

When asked about British Columbia’s landscapes Tuesday, Meghan reportedly said “so beautiful,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. “It rained almost every day,” Harry said earlier with a laugh.

The duo snacked on Nanaimo bars during their visit with Charette, the magazine noted.

A statement from Charette posted by royal correspondent Omid Scobie Tuesday noted it was a “pleasure” to meet with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“We are delighted Their Royal Highnesses were able to enjoy warm Canadian hospitality during their recent stay in Canada,” Charette said in the statement. She said she discussed the “common priorities and values shared by Canada and Their Royal Highnesses,” including a “commitment to conservation and fighting the challenges of climate change.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London on Jan. 7, 2020.

On New Year’s Day, the royals posted an Instagram video that featured an adorable photo of Archie in what sure looked like B.C.