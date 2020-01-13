Princes Harry and William have briefly joined forces to speak out against a story “speculating” about their relationship amid the chaos surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” as senior royals.
The brothers released a rare joint statement on Monday in response to an unnamed story that they viewed as “potentially harmful.”
A report released over the weekend claimed that William told a friend he’s “sad” he and Harry are now “separate entities.”
Prince Harry's Most Important Moments