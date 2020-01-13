Life

Prince William And Prince Harry Deny Claim Will Has 'Bullying Attitude'

The U.K. paper said that Prince William was bullying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Princes Harry and William have briefly joined forces to speak out against a story “speculating” about their relationship amid the chaos surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” as senior royals.

The brothers released a rare joint statement on Monday in response to an unnamed story that they viewed as “potentially harmful.”

William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 11, 2018.
A re​port released over the weekend claimed that William told a friend he’s “sad” he and Harry are now “separate entities.”

William and Harry attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on Nov. 10, 2019 in London.&nbsp;
