Princes Harry and William have briefly joined forces to speak out against a story “speculating” about their relationship amid the chaos surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” as senior royals.

The brothers released a rare joint statement on Monday in response to an unnamed story that they viewed as “potentially harmful.”

POOL New / Reuters William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 11, 2018.

A re​port released over the weekend claimed that William told a friend he’s “sad” he and Harry are now “separate entities.”

