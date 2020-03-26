Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family are expressing their gratitude to all of the hardworking people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a short video posted to their social media accounts on Thursday, the couple’s three kids are standing outside in a garden. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are smiling as they clap enthusiastically together.

In the short clip, George and Charlotte beam at the camera. Louis, the littlest Cambridge, doesn’t look like he entirely understands what clapping entails, and looks up at his older brother and sister a few times for guidance, but he’s certainly trying. This is the first time we’ve seen Louis, who will turn two next month, standing up on his own.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption reads. The NHS is Britain’s National Health Service.

They also use the hashtag #ClapForOurCarers, which has very quickly become a social media phenomenon in the U.K. On Thursday evening, British time, people around the country stood on balconies or doorsteps to clap for health-care workers and other people risking their own health to help.

The Cambridge video is among thousands of other posts, photos and messages showing gratitude for the people working on the front lines.

On Wednesday, Prince William’s father Prince Charles announced publicly that he had tested positive for coronavirus. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Charles had spoken to both of his sons about his diagnosis, and with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No one else in the Royal Family has commented publicly.

Last week, William and Kate visited a hospital treating coronavirus patients. “All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable,” William wrote on Instagram.