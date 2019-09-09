NurPhoto/Getty Images The Unite Against Racism Rally in Toronto June 16, 2019 was part of a national day of action to promote migrant and racial justice and denounce white supremacy and discrimination.

Extreme incidents of violence, racism and hate have marked this past year — from the deadly shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a Texas Walmart to the New Zealand mosque shooting and Sri Lanka church bombings.

And one white nationalist phrase and variations of it are gaining popularity:“Go back to where you came from.”

President Donald Trump himself told four congresswomen of colour, all of whom are American, to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” even though three of the four were born in the U.S.

Canada is not immune.

This summer, a community advocate in Calgary was told on Twitter to “go back to” his cave. A woman boarding an Air Canada flight told HuffPost a passenger had said something similar to her.

We want to hear from anyone who has experienced this form of racism.

Trudeau and Scheer have heated exchange about white supremacy.