MP Causes New Stir With 'Inflammatory' Claim About Extremism

ParlVu screengrab Independent MP Ramesh Sangha makes a statement during a hybrid sitting of the House of Commons on Feb. 17, 2021.

OTTAWA — Former Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha was chastised Wednesday for making an “inflammatory” statement after he accused the federal government of pandering to Sikh separatists in Canada.

Sangha was kicked out of Liberal caucus in January after he made “baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues,” according to a statement by government whip Mark Holland.

In a Punjabi-language interview with Y Media and reported by Baaz News last month, the Brampton Centre MP made an unsubstantiated claim that his colleague at the time, Navdeep Bains, the former industry minister, is a Sikh “extremist” supportive of the creation of Khalistan, an independent state in the Punjab region of India.

HuffPost Canada reached out to Bains for comment. The former cabinet minister has previously expressed shock over efforts, including by former prime minister Stephen Harper, to link him to the terrorist acts of others.

“I’m a proud Sikh by birth. Like Sikhs in Canada, I’m not a Khalistani extremist or a sympathizer,” Sangha said during his SO31, a time slot given to MPs to make a less-than-a-minute statement before question period.

Referencing a 2018 decision announced by former public safety minister Ralph Goodale, Sangha called the government’s decision to remove references relating to “Sikh extremism” in that year’s Public Report on the Terrorism Threat to Canada to be part of a “hidden agenda.”

“Security of Canada is paramount but they compromised it. Shame on their part to pander [to] extremists in Canada,” the independent MP said. “History will not forgive them.”

Goodale said at the time that language in the document was revisited because it had “unintentionally maligned” some communities.

“This is contrary to the intended purpose of the report, and is not in line with the values of the Government of Canada,” he said.