Claus Andersen via Getty Images Kevin Durant is assisted off the court after an injury in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five in Toronto on June 10, 2019.

Golden State Warrior’s Kevin Durant has been off for the NBA Finals because of a serious calf injury during the Western Conference semifinals.

But the superstar forward and two-time NBA Finals MVP returned for Game 5 as the Warriors trailed the series 3-1 to the Raptors.

Tragedy struck for Durant in the 2nd quarter when his leg injury acted up again and he had to leave the game. He was escorted off the court by by teammates Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Raptors’ fans, hyped up by the intensity of the game, pulled a not-so-nice move and cheered as an injured Durant made his way off the court.

But the Raptors’ players were having none of it.