Silent crowds of poppy-wearing Canadians will be a tradition skipped, but not forgotten this Remembrance Day. Like many national events in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has put pause on large gatherings and attending memorial services to pay tribute to veterans and fallen soldiers.

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) and politicians are asking Canadians to stay home, with some annual commemorations by local governments downsizing or cancelled altogether.

Although Remembrance Day will be physically absent, there are still many ways Canadians will be marking Nov. 11 with great emotional significance.

Remembrance Day has been around in Commonwealth countries since 1919. Veteran Affairs Canada’s website states that the day is for Canadians “to honour and remember the men and women who have served, and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict and peace. ”

For some, the annual event will honour veteran sacrifices, highlight policy gaps like post-war mental health and disability services, and mourn family members.

Others who believe the day glorifies war may re-frame it as an opportunity to grieve civilian deaths, support child survivors, or focus on peace efforts. Here’s how all these observances are taking place:

Many ceremonies are going virtual or smaller

Ottawa’s ceremony is still happening, but with extremely scaled down attendee numbers; CTV reports only 100 people will be allowed to gather, with most being government and necessary personnel. Canadians at home can join in by watching the service from a national broadcaster or the RCL’s own Facebook livestream.

As is custom, people are encouraged to take a moment of silent reflection at 11:00 A.M.

As #RemembranceDay approaches, The Royal Canadian Legion is reminding Canadians that the best way to pay tribute to our fallen this year, is at home. Tune in on Facebook Live to watch the National Remembrance Day Ceremony (10:45 EST). More: https://t.co/W2ybOoP56F #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/nEmfCIFHuf — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) November 9, 2020

On November 11, watch one of the most moving #RemembranceDay events online, as the sunlight passes across the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier in Memorial Hall, perfectly framing it at 11 a.m. See it on the @canwarmuseum Twitter feed starting at 10:45 am on Nov. 11. pic.twitter.com/M0EgZMdbOD — Canadian War Museum (@CanWarMuseum) November 5, 2020

With most in-person official ceremonies and parades in major cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton cancelled, wreath-laying and tributes are now online.

This year, Remembrance Day commemorations will be held virtually in keeping with public health advice against in-person gatherings due to #COVID19. The City will ensure respect and honour is paid by placing wreaths at the City’s cenotaphs on behalf of various organizations. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) November 5, 2020

The University of British Columbia will host a full-program ceremony with speakers, starting at 10:45 a.m. PST.

We're broadcasting a special pre-recorded #RemembranceSunday service from the Cenotaph in Halifax, marking a two-minute silence at 11am.



Tune in from 10:50am tomorrow morning here 👉https://t.co/xJB3sw24Hc pic.twitter.com/eee8AIQBeD — Calderdale Council (@Calderdale) November 7, 2020

RCL advises Canadians to contact their local branch for ceremony details; regardless of whether they watch, the legion asks those who are able to spare two minutes at 11:00 A.M. in their respective time zones to take a moment of silence.

#CanadaRemembers with digital tributes, poppies

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Canadians to mark Remembrance Day with digital tributes in a statement for Veterans’ Week last Thursday, placing an emphasis on social distancing if outside.

“I encourage all Canadians to check out the online commemorations, to share their stories, photos, and videos on social media using #CanadaRemembers, and to wear a poppy – along with a mask – when you do go out,” he stated. “To those who have sacrificed so we may be at peace: we are forever thankful.”

The red poppy was an ordinary sight on battlefields during the First World War, spurring Canadian John McCrae to write “In Flanders Fields,” an enduring poem that eventually led the Royal British Legion to market the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

Besides from poppy volunteers and registered sellers, the red fuzzy flower pins can be bought from electronic touch-free boxes at participating HSBC branches across the country. Digital poppies are also available via donation, along with poppy-themed backgrounds, on the legion’s website.

Did you know we have backgrounds that you can use for your virtual meetings and images to share on social media? Check it out: https://t.co/5KOUKGBp5j #GetYourPoppy #CanadaRemembers #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/wUQyv6lxxK — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) November 6, 2020

Those who oppose wearing a red poppy ― due to prison-labour ties or disagreeing with the legion ― may choose to wear a white poppy instead.

Started in the U.K. by pacifists, donning white poppies started 12 years after the red poppy tradition and seeks to reinforce how terrible the violence of war is, regardless of national affiliation. The movement has seen opposition from legions over messaging conflict.

These are less available across Canada than in previous years because of pandemic shipping restrictions, but the Canadian co-founder of Peace Poppies has made them available across Vancouver.

White Poppy for peace buttons are now available for free at Camas Bookshop in Victoria BC Canada :) pic.twitter.com/u1xHEpIl00 — Sam Vekemans (@samvekemans) November 3, 2020

Some will pay special attention to forgotten soldiers

In the lead-up to Remembrance Day, organizations like Historica Canada and Veteran Affairs Canada have shared facts about veterans and wartime on their social media.

Shifting to online spaces has led people to share the histories of marginalized soldiers who fought in battles, but were sidelined when they returned home.

Today is Indigenous Veterans Day. How much do you know about the military contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people over the years? https://t.co/P8KBYmw6R5 many Indigenous people are estimated to have served in the Canadian military during the war years? — Veterans Affairs CA (@VeteransENG_CA) November 8, 2020

The No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force (CEF) —also known as the Black Battalion— was authorized during the First World War. Our article on the battalion now has images from the @vimyfoundation's “First World War in Colour” project. https://t.co/INbOuoixaD — Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) November 9, 2020

Many Canadians did not grow up learning about the societal injustices Black, Indigenous, and people of colour faced, both in the military and after they served: Indigenous soldiers, for example, often didn’t receive the same post-war benefits as white counterparts.

This #RemembranceDay, explore diverse history through Veterans Affairs Canada ‘People & stories’ where Ss can learn the stories of Black, Indigenous, Chinese, Jewish and female soldiers, Veterans, volunteers, & others who have served Can. https://t.co/fRZ3ATcTwY pic.twitter.com/TYkap6Qmy3 — Facing History CAN (@FacingCanada) November 9, 2020

Black soldiers were recruited for a SEGREGATED Construction Battalion during WW1. They dug trenches, built shelters for white combat soldiers & carried the dead. Recognition of their service only came 75 years later.



Know their names. This #RemembranceDay share their stories. pic.twitter.com/5VCaUykHfq — Zohrin Mawji (@ZohrinM) November 7, 2020

Wednesday is Remembrance Day but today is #AboriginalVeteransDay. Indigenous soldiers risked their lives just the same, but had to give up their status to do so. Then, if they survived, they were not given the same benefits as other soldiers, including land to settle on. https://t.co/8XeOiFGGls — andrew kurjata (@akurjata) November 8, 2020

Kids can learn history virtually too

For families looking for Remembrance Day activities, organizations are sharing their teaching resources for children and teens.

Blogger The Canadian Homeschooler compiled an exhaustive list of teaching resources. Feel torn about Remembrance Day’s meaning? The Kojo Institute has a comprehensive guide that takes an equity-based approach to informing young minds about the impacts of war.

Although things will look a little different this year on #Remembrance Day, lest we forget Canada’s veteran’s past & present who fought and continue fighting for us! Let us lend you a helping hand to plan your own commemorative event virtually. https://t.co/amRYpBp3fJ pic.twitter.com/UbzC5KEp1V — TDSB Teaching Resources (@tdsbTR) November 6, 2020

Resource alert for teachers! An equity-informed approach to #RemembranceDay. It contextualizes wars, Canada’s role and includes calls to action, discussion points for various grades. https://t.co/JWQksesEzp — Shree Paradkar 🍁 (@ShreeParadkar) November 9, 2020

“The Memory Project” will run a ceremony geared for classrooms at 10:45 A.M. EST, with veterans expected to address kids.

#Teachers: Want to commemorate Remembrance Day online with your class? Join us at 10:45 am EST on November 11th for a Remembrance Day event featuring veteran speakers. RSVP today: https://t.co/kba9jxwmaU pic.twitter.com/brPH4zHgXX — The Memory Project (@Memory_Project) November 9, 2020