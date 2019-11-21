Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks in the legislature in Toronto on Oct. 28, 2019.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is partially retreating on its plan to require high school students to take courses online.

Students will have to take two courses online to graduate instead of four, as the government had previously announced, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a press release Thursday.

Minister Stephen Lecce also partially walked back his plan to increase class sizes. Story continues after video.