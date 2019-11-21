TORONTO — The Ontario government is partially retreating on its plan to require high school students to take courses online.
Students will have to take two courses online to graduate instead of four, as the government had previously announced, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a press release Thursday.
Minister Stephen Lecce also partially walked back his plan to increase class sizes. Story continues after video.
Online learning will help students “learn and thrive in a world increasingly disrupted by technology,” Lecce said.
Teachers and students had criticized the proposal, saying it could leave behind teenagers who don’t have access to computers or whose parents don’t speak English.
“It’s a form of negligence,” Toronto teacher Sarah Vance told HuffPost in May.
Lecce’s announcement comes in the middle of testy contract negotiations with all the major teachers’ unions in Ontario.