Lance Thomson via Getty Images Ron MacLean of Rogers Sportsnet looks over the pre-game activities prior to NHL action between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks for Game Three of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 20, 2015 at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg.

It was a solemn — and solo — moment for Ron Maclean Saturday night.

MacLean addressed Don Cherry’s dismissal with a lengthy monologue during the first intermission of Saturday’s “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcast. And while he was applauded by some for speaking from the heart, it just wasn’t enough for others.

“You know the story,” he said, “The ‘Coach’s Corner’ is no more. It’s 34 years ... Look, we are all hurting. I’ve collapsed a hundred times this week, if not more.”

MacLean opened the intermission segment — the first since Sportsnet fired Cherry on Monday — by speaking alone on camera for nearly five minutes.

MacLean talked at length about his close relationship with Cherry, but said he had to chose “principle over friendship” after Cherry made on-air comments last Saturday on “Coach’s Corner,” which were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

Cherry’s 38-year run on Hockey Night ended two days later when Sportsnet fired the 85-year-old.

“We’re all disappointed,” Maclean continued. “Bobby Orr’s disappointed in me - Bobby, I’m disappointed in me. I’ve sat all week long, reflecting, listening to you, (the viewer), I’ve reflected by listening to by own heart.”

MacLean, the longtime co-host of Coach’s Corner with Cherry, apologized last Sunday for the comments Cherry made.