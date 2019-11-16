It was a solemn — and solo — moment for Ron Maclean Saturday night.
MacLean addressed Don Cherry’s dismissal with a lengthy monologue during the first intermission of Saturday’s “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcast. And while he was applauded by some for speaking from the heart, it just wasn’t enough for others.
“You know the story,” he said, “The ‘Coach’s Corner’ is no more. It’s 34 years ... Look, we are all hurting. I’ve collapsed a hundred times this week, if not more.”
MacLean opened the intermission segment — the first since Sportsnet fired Cherry on Monday — by speaking alone on camera for nearly five minutes.
MacLean talked at length about his close relationship with Cherry, but said he had to chose “principle over friendship” after Cherry made on-air comments last Saturday on “Coach’s Corner,” which were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.
Cherry’s 38-year run on Hockey Night ended two days later when Sportsnet fired the 85-year-old.
“We’re all disappointed,” Maclean continued. “Bobby Orr’s disappointed in me - Bobby, I’m disappointed in me. I’ve sat all week long, reflecting, listening to you, (the viewer), I’ve reflected by listening to by own heart.”
MacLean, the longtime co-host of Coach’s Corner with Cherry, apologized last Sunday for the comments Cherry made.
Cherry, who has a history of divisive commentary routinely directed at Europeans, Quebeckers and women, used last week’s “Coach’s Corner” segment to fire off a xenophobic tirade about immigrants and poppies.
“You people ... love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy.” Cherry pointed his finger at the camera, saying, “These guys (veterans) paid for your way of life, the life you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.”
Maclean said Saturday that there were steps that needed to be taken by Cherry, who did not apologize for or retract his remarks, but that “he didn’t want to do those steps.”
Viewers complained in large numbers to the Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council about Cherry’s comments, and Maclean acknowledged the swift reaction, saying, “You called us on it, which I thank you for, because that’s the new world ... you caught it, and I felt so bad. And I apologized immediately. And Don, you know Don ... defiant.”
Cherry later said he ‘regretted’ using the phrase, “You people,” which is widely viewed as a way of othering a community, and is often used to disparage minority or racialized individuals or groups.
Saturday’s first intermission also featured a segment with MacLean interviewing Hayley Wickenheiser and Guy Carbonneau, two inductees of this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class. The induction ceremony is Monday.
Wickenheiser also mentioned Cherry in that short, three-minute segment, saying she appreciated that “he was always talking about women’s hockey.”
Sportsnet has said they may eventually take the long-running first-intermission segment in a different direction.
Cherry, a native of Kingston, Ont., joined HNIC in 1980 as a playoff analyst and was so popular that he was kept on as a colour commentator. CBC later created “Coach’s Corner” as a vehicle to showcase Cherry with MacLean eventually replacing Dave Hodge as his sidekick.