Ten days. Dozens of speeches. Umpteen outfit changes. Plenty of hugs. Adorable dancing. And one really cute royal baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour comes to an end today as Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle (and son Archie) in South Africa for their final day abroad.

It’s been a whirlwind trip for the couple, filled with meeting dignitaries, learning from local entrepreneurs, creating scholarships, continuing the work of the late Princess Diana, and, in a surprise move, announcing legal action against certain members of the British press.

So naturally, we have to relive the duke and duchess’ most memorable royal tour moments. Check out our favourite highlights below: