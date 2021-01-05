This week will be the last time you can watch new “Jeopardy!” episodes of the late TV legend Alex Trebek, as the show airs his final episodes as their long-running host.

It’s bound to be an emotional watch for fans, including Ryan Reynolds: The “Deadpool” actor shared a clip on Twitter of one of the upcoming episodes, in which the two Canadians present a clue related to Reynolds’ upcoming film, “Free Guy.”

“It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking),” the Vancouver-born performer said of their last time appearing together.

It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy 🇨🇦 https://t.co/YQ3FDo3n6m — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 5, 2021

Trebek, who passed away in November, taped the episodes a month earlier. In the episode Reynolds appeared in, Trebek spoke from the heart about the importance of being kind to one another during the pandemic. He didn’t name a specific call to action, but it’s clear his words were intended to make people aware of the need for compassion towards people outside their social circles.

“I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today I’d like you to go one step further,” Trebek told viewers. “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19, people who are suffering through no fault of their own.” -

That devotion to kindness was something Reynolds appreciated about Trebek.

When the news of Trebek’s passing broke, Reynolds revealed that the beloved host did a cameo for “Free Guy.” Set to release in May, the action-packed film will feature Reynolds as a video game character who gains sentience. It’s unknown what role Trebek will play, but Reynolds pointed out that Trebek offered to make an appearance while managing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

“He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian,” Reynolds wrote. “We love you, Alex. And always will.″