Ryan Reynolds Got The Sweetest Vancouver-Themed Gift From Blake Lively

To celebrate that West Coast love, this week Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively gave him the sweetest Vancouver-themed gift — a custom painting from American artist Danny Galieote.

Ryan Reynolds loves Vancouver. Like, really really loves Vancouver. The Deadpool star grew up in the city and still returns frequently. He runs a gin distillery there. His social media handles are @vancityrenyolds, for goodness’ sake.

In an Instagram post, Reynolds shows off the painting and all of its “Easter eggs.”

“If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first,” Reynolds wrote in the post. “I’ll come back for Blake.”

The painting depicts Reynolds at his first job as a paper-boy in front of his childhood home in Vancouver, delivering the Vancouver Sun with a front-page of Reynolds’ “idol,” Canadian comedian John Candy. Reynolds says the house no longer stands, but it’s “a living, breathing thing in [his] head.”

Candy’s daughter Jen Candy shared a simple ❤️ on the post.

Other celebrities chimed in in the comments to acknowledge the sweet gesture.

“That’s the sweetest. She’s the best gift giver,” Lively’s Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-star America Ferrara wrote.

“Brilliant,” Canadian songstress Jann Arden shared.

The gift further cements Reynolds as one of Vancouver’s unofficial celebrity ambassadors. Now we just need to put him and Seth Rogen in a ring to see who loves Vancouver the most.

