When Kids Don't Celebrate Santa, Is It Their Job Not To Spoil It?

Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed had a problem. The Montreal-based journalist and mother of two had received a call from her daughter Marian’s* school. At the time, Marian was in kindergarten and the class was in the midst of holiday excitement. Christmas was around the corner and the anticipation of Santa’s visit was palpable.

Marian, however, had no illusions about the existence of jolly Ol’ Saint Nick. She knew the truth: that there was no Santa. Her mother had told her and her younger brother this fact early on because, as practicing Muslims, the Christian tradition of Christmas – and the secular addition of Santa – was not part of their belief system.

Not receiving gifts from a fictional yet benevolent stranger wasn’t a problem for the young girl. She was used to it. The problem was with the other kids. And that was why the teacher was calling.

“We had a number of issues with our daughter when she was in kindergarten,” Naqvi-Mohamed, who asked for her daughter’s real name not to be used, told HuffPost Canada.

“To be truthful, we did receive a phone call home from her teacher asking us to please ask her to refrain from telling other kids that Santa Claus is not real. It wasn’t our proudest parenting moment but it happened and we dealt with it.”

