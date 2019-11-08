You’ve set up your online secret Santa generator, but instead of getting someone easy to buy for you’ve wound up with that one relative you only see once a year, at Christmas. Yeah, that’s a toughie. But if you’re looking for secret Santa gifts under $30, we’ve got you covered. No, we don’t actually know your cousin Jenny who “lives off the grid,” but we bet there’s something on this list that she would enjoy. Here are our picks for secret Santa gifts that are $30 and under. All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The gift: Fleabag: The Original Play by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Why this? Because everyone is obsessed with the Amazon Prime show, so the play must be brilliant. How much? $13.49 Where to get it: Amazon.ca

The gift: Reusable cup Why this? Because too many people are filling up landfills with paper cups. How much? $21.71 Where to get it: Chapters and Indigo stores, online

The gift: The Little Book of Crystals by Judy Hall Why this? Whether you believe in the healing powers of crystals or not, this book is a fun and informative guide into what the hype is all about. You may also want to pick up a rose quartz stone just in case your secret Santa becomes obsessed. How much? $10 Where to get it: Chapters and Indigo stores, online

The gift: Cat-petting eco-tote bag (with slight imperfections) Why this? You can never have enough tote bags, and this one is made of 100 per cent recycled material, and illustrated and designed in Toronto. How much? $21 (on sale) Where to get it: Gotamago

The gift: Toronto tea towel Why this? Normally we’d find tea towels kind of boring, but this illustrated version of downtown Toronto is so pretty we’d want to hang it on our wall. And everyone could use more tea towels. How much? $20 Where to get it: Gotamago

The gift: Duke and Duchess of Sussex enamel pins Why this? Your secret Santa will feel a little bit more ~royal~ wearing these cute pins. How much? $18 Where to get it: Sad Truth Supply

The gift: “Friends” Central Perk mug Why this? Because “Friends” is having a ~moment~ and no one can escape it. How much? $14.99 Where to get it: Hudson’s Bay

The gift: Gratitude tree Why this? Cousin Jenny should be grateful she’s getting a gift at all. How much? $23.70 Where to get it: Uncommon Goods

The gift: Create your own reel viewer Why this? Because everyone is into nostalgia these days. Haven’t you heard? The world is dying! How much? Starts at $20 Where to get it: Uncommon Goods

The gift: Help protect polar bear dens Why this? Do you really need a reason? Let WWF Canada tell you why: “By helping to advocate for the proper protection of polar bear denning and feeding areas, you can help to increase the chances of this magnificent creature’s long-term survival.” How much? $20 (and it’s tax deductible) Where to get it: WWF Canada

The gift: 1990s trivia tapes

The gift: 1990s trivia tapes Why this? Because we all want to go back to a simpler time when the Backstreet Boys reigned supreme. How much? $10 Where to get it: Drake General Store

The gift: Personalized dog toy Why this? Because your secret Santa’s dog needs a plush bone with their name embroidered on it. How much? $27 Where to get it: Etsy

The gift: Poutine ornament Why this? It’s cute, it’s handmade, and it makes us want to eat poutine. How much? $23 Where to get it: Etsy

The gift: Personalized leather key ring Why this? This gift will make cousin Jenny think you’re closer than you actually are. How much? $26 Where to get it: Etsy

The gift: Make-your-own neon effect sign kit Why this? Because maybe you and cousin Jenny can bond over making this sign. How much? $22 Where to get it: Urban Outfitters