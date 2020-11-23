Secret Santa Gifts That Are Unapologetically Canadian

franckreporter via Getty Images Canadians are really good at giving gifts, according to us.

We feel like it’s going to be a bit difficult to find the perfect Christmas gift for your Secret Santa this year, not only because we have a lot of things on our mind at the moment (thanks a lot, COVID), but, well, how are Secret Santas going to work this year anyway?

But, we think that giving gifts, no matter what shape they come in, is arguably even more important than ever this holiday season, if only to cheer us up after what’s been a pretty dismal year.

So, to help you on your search, we’ve put together a list of unapologetically Canadian Secret Santa gifts for that special someone, because no one can resist a little dose of Canadiana. Check them out below.

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the slideshow below to see pictures of the items, and see a description of the items below the slideshow.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Secret Santa Gifts See Gallery

Ketchup chips are basically Canada’s unofficial favourite snack. Just looking at these PJs make us want to open up a bag and devour those delicious crunchy chips. Get them at Main and Local.

Sing “Land of the Silver Birch” (over Zoom, of course) while gifting these cute beaver and animal ornaments to your bestie. Admit it, you know the lyrics. Get them at Gotamago.

If your Secret Santa gift recipient is overseas, send them some love from Canada courtesy of this cute throw pillow. Get it at Queenie’s Cards.

Unlike the real Toronto Raptors, this clumsy Raptor has two left feet, which makes this uniquely Canadian shirt all the more adorable. Get it at Crywolf.

Made from 100 per cent recycled material and illustrated and designed in Toronto, this gorgeous tote is the perfect gift for the person who’s never leaving the city. Get it at Gotamago.

This print combines the cultural coolness of Montreal with a space-age look, and it just makes us want to travel all the more. One day! Get it (Halifax and Toronto options are for sale, too) at Secret Planet.

The Canadian actor has just released his memoir, “No Time Like The Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” a moving account of resilience, hope, fear and mortality. Get it at Indigo.

Featuring a watercolour canoe by B.C. artist Emma Pyle, this sturdy tote is perfect for the person who loves spending their time on the water, surrounded by nature. Get it at The Right Side Boutique.

This gorgeous paddle, which is handmade in Wendake, Que., would make an excellent gift for someone who appreciates Indigenous craftmanship. Get it at Onquata.

You can’t get more Canadian than a classic bottle of maple syrup. This syrup is made in the Tobique First Nation, N.B., and comes with a beautiful handcrafted cedar box. Get it at Wabanaki.

We’re going to need all the cosiness we can get this winter, so why not gift your loved one with these gorgeous Indigenous-made moccasins? Get it at Manitobah Mukluks.

Everyone is going to be wanting a cosy onesie this winter, and this one, with its Canadiana plaid, fits the bill perfectly. Get it at Roots.

Not only is this bear adorable in its classic Hudson’s Bay stripes, but 100 per cent of net proceeds from the sale of each bear are donated to the Hudson’s Bay Foundation. And that little 350 stamp on its foot? It’s there to mark the company’s 350th anniversary! Get it at Hudson’s Bay.

One of Canada’s best-known authors is back with a new book about one couple’s wanderings through Europe and its famous capitals. Get it at Indigo.

If you really want to get to know Canada, this book, which helps Canadians understand the repercussions of the Indian Act on Indigenous Peoples, is essential reading. Get it at Indigo.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope, Terry’s younger brother, Darrell, put together 40 letters from 40 contributors, including Margaret Atwood and Jann Arden, that pay tribute to the legendary Canadian. Get it at Indigo.

This gorgeous mug, designed by Haida artist Allan Weir, would be a delightful present for your loved one. We can imagine drinking copious amounts of hot chocolate from it. Get it at the Museum of Vancouver gift shop.

This gorgeous 2019 limited edition version of “Anne of Green Gables” marks the first time the novel has been published in Prince Edward Island. Get it at the Anne of Green Gables store.