nito100 via Getty Images A pair of surgical masks on a bed with two people gripping their hands in the background.

Ottawa Public Health wants you to know that if you’re planning to engage in “the sex” this Thanksgiving weekend, you’d best be doing it safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the public health agency offered up some very hip-with-it advice for engaging in “the sex” ahead of the long weekend.

Hello. Some of you might be wanting to engage in the sex this weekend. Please be safe & #BeCOVIDwise:

- stick to sexual partner(s) you live with (or consider virtual sex)

- wash your hands before/after sex

- use a condom

- avoid kissing/sex if you’re sickhttps://t.co/PxggNSqLqN pic.twitter.com/vVWerNz4Xm — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) October 9, 2020

They also shared advice on Instagram, suggesting that “doing your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19” is even cooler than sex.

Beyond the obviously “hello fellow kids” tone of the messaging, it makes sense to give this advice now.

According to some studies, Saturday and Sunday are the horniest days of the week. Sunday morning is a time period when the most people reported having sex. Throw in a Thanksgiving long weekend where people are encouraged to stay home with their close immediate contacts and that sounds like a recipe for romance to me.

So really, Ottawa Public Health is getting ahead of the curve.

WATCH: How COVID-19 is changing sex and dating. Story continues below.

Ottawa is also in the midst of a surging COVID-19 second wave. On Friday, the Ontario government imposed new restrictions on the city, alongside Toronto and the province’s Peel region, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes shutting down indoor dining alongside movie theatres, casinos and gyms.

So if you are in Ontario and getting frisky, be sure that it’s with someone in your close bubble and you follow public health advice carefully to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The agency isn’t the first public health organization to offer up sex tips in the age of COVID-19. B.C. chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control have repeatedly offered tips of their own, including using glory holes or other barriers.

Last month, Canada’s top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam also suggested wearing a mask during intercourse to protect against COVID-19.

So there’s a bounty of resources out there for getting it on in the pandemic era.