Fewer Sexual Assault Patients At Hospital During 1st Wave ‘Majorly Concerning’

An Ontario emergency department saw a “drastic drop” in sexual assault victims in the first months of the pandemic, more evidence of a concerning trend that the lockdown, social isolation and fear of COVID-19 has stopped some women from getting help. The Ottawa Hospital saw 50 per cent fewer patients who’d suffered injuries from sexual violence or domestic abuse between March 4 to May 5, 2020 compared to the same period in 2018, found a study published Thursday. That does not mean gender-based violence has stopped occurring, the authors note. It’s actually likely increased because of pandemic-related stress, said Dr. Kari Sampsel, medical director of the hospital’s Sexual Assault and Partner Abuse Care Program, the only emergency department service of its kind in the Ottawa region. She noticed early on in the first lockdown how quiet not only the emergency department had become, but also the sexual assault program. “We knew that there was not less violence going on out in the world,” Sampsel told HuffPost Canada. “It’s that people aren’t able to get to us at our specialty program and that was majorly concerning for us.”

Supplied/HuffPost Canada composite Dr. Kari Sampsel, left, medical director of the Ottawa Hospital’s Sexual Assault and Partner Abuse Care Program, and Katherine Muldoon, epidemiologist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.

The number of survivors coming to the hospital has remained lower than usual for the entire pandemic, but went up slightly after the first wave ended, she said, although that research isn’t complete yet. The hospital saw fewer survivors because they may have been unable to leave their home, trapped with a violent or controlling partner and interacting with fewer people who could’ve helped, said Katherine Muldoon, the study’s lead researcher and epidemiologist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.

For some people, home is the most dangerous place to be. Dr. Kari Sampsel, the Ottawa Hospital

There was also a very real fear last spring of contracting COVID-19 during a hospital visit, or exacerbating an already strained medical system. “Unfortunately with sexual assault and domestic violence survivors, many don’t feel like thier issues are important enough to go into clinical care,” Muldoon said. “And so this may have been amplified during the early stages.” The researchers found most violence happened in either the survivor’s or assailant’s home, while the number of assaults outdoors, including in cars, jumped from 5 per cent in 2018 to 23 per cent in 2020. They also reported a significant increase in psychological abuse, from 11 per cent to 29 per cent. “Sexual assault and intimate partner violence is a disturbingly common phenomenon, even outside of pandemic times,” Sampsel said. “This is a significant public health concern. Home is not just watching Tiger King, eating a lot of crappy food and having a good time. For some people, home is the most dangerous place to be.” She worries about how survivors will recover physically and psychologically if they don’t get the care they need during the pandemic. It’s also difficult for them to pursue criminal charges if they can’t document their injuries for evidence.