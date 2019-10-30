WireImage/Getty Image 32-year-old Canadian actress Shay Mitchell has plenty on her plate, raising a newborn and taking charge of BÈIS, her travel line of bags and accessories.

Sorry, mom-shamers: recently having a baby didn’t stop Shay Mitchell from having a good time at Drake’s birthday and it certainly isn’t enough to knock her hustle. The new mom gave fans a sneak peak of the newest addition to her family in an Instagram video, along with a sweeping view of where she’ll be keeping on top of her professional duties, as well as keeping a watchful eye on her baby. “Well, welcome to my office. Yep, slash my bed,” the Canadian celebrity said dryly in an Instagram story taken from her bed, chuckling as she panned from her dozing newborn daughter to her laptop.

The Mississauga, Ont.-born star of “Pretty Little Liars” and “You” announced her daughter’s arrival in a touching photo showing the pair holding hands. The mother and daughter duo will have plenty of time for more sweet moments, if Mitchell’s “office” setup is anything to go by.