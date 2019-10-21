Mitchell, best known for her role in “Pretty Little Liars,” was born in Mississauga, Ont. She announced she was pregnant in June with an Instagram pic of her pregnant physique. The announcement surprised her fans, since she waited six months to post her news with Babel (a music manager), with whom she has been in a relationship for a few years.

The pair revealed the sex of their baby in July, via a gender reveal that involved pink and blue Power Rangers duking it out (pink won).

The YouTube video, which has been viewed nearly seven million times, is titled “Do NOT try this gender reveal at home.”