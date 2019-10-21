That Baby Mama Dance must have worked!
Canadian TV Star Shay Mitchell, who was expecting her first child with Canadian TV personality Matte Babel, has given birth to a baby girl. Mitchell made the announcement Sunday evening on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of her holding her new baby’s hand.
“Never letting go...” the 32-year-old wrote.
Mitchell, best known for her role in “Pretty Little Liars,” was born in Mississauga, Ont. She announced she was pregnant in June with an Instagram pic of her pregnant physique. The announcement surprised her fans, since she waited six months to post her news with Babel (a music manager), with whom she has been in a relationship for a few years.
The pair revealed the sex of their baby in July, via a gender reveal that involved pink and blue Power Rangers duking it out (pink won).
The YouTube video, which has been viewed nearly seven million times, is titled “Do NOT try this gender reveal at home.”
No further details about the birth or the baby’s name have been revealed yet (although in September, Mitchell said she already had the perfect name picked out).
During her pregnancy, Mitchell has starred in a YouTube series called “Almost Ready,” that documented everything from her admission that she wears adult diapers to Babel’s unwelcome opinions on epidurals.
Most recently, Mitchell posted a video called “Baby Mama Dance” that showed her creative attempt to induce labour.
“I’m officially overdue and trying everything ... dancing, extra-spicy Prince Street pizza, turmeric ice cream (although Matte seems to be having more of it than I do). If the Baby Mama Dance won’t work, what will??” she wrote in the video’s description.
Maybe that’s what finally did it! Congrats on your new babe, Shay and Matte. We can’t wait to see the videos you post about life with a newborn.
