Shop the New 'Friends' Capsule Collection From Ralph Lauren

It’s been 25 years since “Friends” premiered on television and to this day Rachel Green, played effortlessly by Jennifer Aniston, is still considered a fashion icon.
To celebrate the milestone anniversary, American designer Ralph Lauren – who once made a cameo on the show – launched a capsule collection in partnership with Bloomingdale’s. The collection doesn’t contain new pieces per se, but rather existing items that Rachel (and sometimes Monica but definitely not Phoebe) would wear today. In the series finale, Rachel did turn down a gig at Louis Vuitton in Paris to be with Ross and keep her job at Ralph Lauren. The likelihood that she climbed the ranks and started her own clothing line is very high.
Here are some Ralph Lauren x Friends items we have our eyes on.
Pleated lambskin mini skirt
Rachel always looked better in leather than Ross ever did. She would wear this skirt while out for dinner with Phoebe at Monica’s new restaurant.
Cropped leather moto jacket
Rachel would be seen hailing a cab on the corner of Bedford and Grove to make it to Joey’s latest theatre production.
Cable-knit cashmere sweater
For those quiet mornings sipping coffee at Central Perk and avoiding eye contact with Gunther, Rachel would stay cozy in a soft green sweater such as this one.
Leather bellport tote
Rachel would need a bag big enough to carry all of Ross’s emotional baggage.
Wool-blend blazer
Rachel would wear a gray pinstripe blazer (and matching pants) to the next stakeholders meeting to go over the RL Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
Brie suede boot
When Rachel gets suckered into babysitting for Monica and Chandler’s kids in the ’burbs, she still wants to look chic as hell, so she’d grab these boots and hop on the next commuter train.
Pleated georgette skirt
In the ’90s Rachel wasn’t much for animal prints, but she spent the last few years experimenting with different trends like leopard print. This skirt would be an investment piece for her.
Striped cotton shirt
Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma just turned 18. Rachel would be seen apartment hunting in Brooklyn with her daughter wearing this purple button-up shirt with jeans and white Keds.
Tie-neck knit Sweater
Monica’s hosting Thanksgiving as per usual. Rachel’s spoiled sister Jill drops by uninvited and spills cranberry sauce all over Rachel’s new sweater. The nerve.
Suede midi skirt
Rachel and Phoebe make plans to go shopping at Pottery Barn and on the way over, Rachel notices this suede skirt on display next door. She buys it immediately.
Get it here for $970.18.