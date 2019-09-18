Shop the New 'Friends' Capsule Collection From Ralph Lauren

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Ralph Lauren

It’s been 25 years since “Friends” premiered on television and to this day Rachel Green, played effortlessly by Jennifer Aniston, is still considered a fashion icon. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, American designer Ralph Lauren – who once made a cameo on the show – launched a capsule collection in partnership with Bloomingdale’s. The collection doesn’t contain new pieces per se, but rather existing items that Rachel (and sometimes Monica but definitely not Phoebe) would wear today. In the series finale, Rachel did turn down a gig at Louis Vuitton in Paris to be with Ross and keep her job at Ralph Lauren. The likelihood that she climbed the ranks and started her own clothing line is very high. Here are some Ralph Lauren x Friends items we have our eyes on. Pleated lambskin mini skirt

Ralph Lauren

Rachel always looked better in leather than Ross ever did. She would wear this skirt while out for dinner with Phoebe at Monica’s new restaurant. Get it here for $970.18. Cropped leather moto jacket

Ralph Lauren

Rachel would be seen hailing a cab on the corner of Bedford and Grove to make it to Joey’s latest theatre production. Get it here for $798. Cable-knit cashmere sweater

Ralph Lauren

For those quiet mornings sipping coffee at Central Perk and avoiding eye contact with Gunther, Rachel would stay cozy in a soft green sweater such as this one. Get it here for $553.20.﻿ Leather bellport tote

Ralph Lauren

Rachel would need a bag big enough to carry all of Ross’s emotional baggage. Get it here for $898. Wool-blend blazer

Ralph Lauren

Rachel would wear a gray pinstripe blazer (and matching pants) to the next stakeholders meeting to go over the RL Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Get it here for $410. Brie suede boot

Ralph Lauren

When Rachel gets suckered into babysitting for Monica and Chandler’s kids in the ’burbs, she still wants to look chic as hell, so she’d grab these boots and hop on the next commuter train. Get it here for $1,109.19. Pleated georgette skirt

Ralph Lauren

In the ’90s Rachel wasn’t much for animal prints, but she spent the last few years experimenting with different trends like leopard print. This skirt would be an investment piece for her. Get it here for $243.24. Striped cotton shirt

Ralph Lauren

Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma just turned 18. Rachel would be seen apartment hunting in Brooklyn with her daughter wearing this purple button-up shirt with jeans and white Keds. Get it here for $205.71. Tie-neck knit Sweater

Ralph Lauren

Monica’s hosting Thanksgiving as per usual. Rachel’s spoiled sister Jill drops by uninvited and spills cranberry sauce all over Rachel’s new sweater. The nerve. Get it here for $152.89. Suede midi skirt

Ralph Lauren