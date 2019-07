LIFESTYLE

Simu Liu's TV Parents From 'Kim's Convenience' On His Role As Marvel Superhero Shang-Chi

People who have spent time with Simu Liu aren’t surprised that he’s about to become Marvel’s newest superhero : the Toronto-based actor has been preparing for the role for years. Jean Yoon and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who play his parents on the Canadian comedy show “Kim’s Convenience,” share why they think he’ll make a great Shang-Chi.