Richard Cartwright via Getty Images Simu Liu's upcoming memoir will delve into the Canadian immigrant experience.

Simu Liu is already a multi-hyphenate (Actor! Filmmaker! Stock photo model!) but now the 30-year-old Canadian can add novelist to the list. The “Kim’s Convenience” star is slated to release a memoir about his life in 2021, the same year Liu will star in Marvel superhero film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Represented by Harpers Collins, Liu’s forthcoming book will explore how his Chinese family built their lives in a new country.

It’s true!! (Although it will be more about the story of my whole family and the struggles they faced coming here)



I’m so excited to work with @HarperCollinsCa to write this book. Quick question though... can we get @VancityReynolds to ghostwrite it https://t.co/aHc2jDLTP6 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 13, 2019

“I never thought that I would be writing a memoir this young. After thinking about it, I realized that the story I had to share went beyond my own life — rather, it extended decades back to the lives of my parents as they grew up in China and then ultimately made the decision to immigrate to Canada,” he wrote in a press release, according to CBC. The actor has been candid about his complicated feelings towards family. Liu was born in northern China, where he was raised by his grandparents. At age five, he moved to Canada to join his mom and dad. In an open letter to his parents, he revisited the tension that defined their relationship during his childhood and teen years. Pressure from his first-generation parents to get high grades, cultural differences, and a lack of communication caused a rift to open between them.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Simu Liu will play Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings."

While they fought often, the actor writes that in hindsight he sees how hard they wanted him to succeed. “You made me into everything I am today—hardworking, ambitious, resilient—and I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” Liu wrote for Macleans.

新年快乐, 恭喜发财! 새해 복 많이 받으세요!!

Happy Chinese (Lunar) New Year everyone!

I love my parents for their endless wisdom, unconditional love and for always ordering my favourite dishes when I come home 😋 pic.twitter.com/4wKuaHadV8 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 4, 2019

The memoir will likely continue Liu’s search for catharsis. In an interview with NBC, he explained that although he recognizes how much his parents love him, the resentment is something Liu wants to unpack. Part of that has looked like finally opening up to his parents, a conversation Liu started on his mother’s birthday. The talk they had is something the star says has improved their relationship since. Some time after her birthday, the two celebrated another heart-warming milestone that Liu was thrilled about. “I took my mom out for Mother’s Day alone for the first time in our lives and we were just talking, just speaking as friends,” he told NBC. Aside from the nuanced subject matter, it’s likely Liu won’t shy from humour in his writing. The actor has poked fun at parental interactions on Twitter in the past.

"Mom, Dad, I'm in contact with some people at Harvard about potentially doing a talk there"

"...but why would they care who you are?"



My parents are savage. BRB writing another Maclean's article — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 18, 2019

When I was 16 I crashed my car into my parents' garage.

I meant to hit the brake but floored the gas... pic.twitter.com/cDpzAR2j1K — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) May 11, 2016

Hey Mom hows it going? No, I’m not a doctor yet, but I did trend on Twitter yesterday because I wrote about how bitter I was that people never told me I was hot. It was pretty c- Mom? Hello? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 30, 2018

It’s been a whirlwind summer for the CBC comedy star. A month ago, it was announced at San Diego Comic Con that Liu had gotten a breakthrough role as Shang-Chi, making him Marvel’s first Asian main lead. WATCH: Simu Liu responds after being called ‘too ugly’ to star in Marvel movie. Story continues below.

The superhero-to-be has kept busy since by organizing #GoldOpens, taking his bros out on vacation, and getting “knighted” on Twitter. Although the book isn’t scheduled for release until 2021, anticipation for the memoir is ramping up.

oh my god i love this.... you have no idea how i felt when i found out your parents immigrated to canada!!!! representation matters so much — josie met jake (fan acc) (@mihsterio) August 13, 2019

I love how you’re gonna be telling your family’s story🥺🥺 — b (@caprogxrss) August 13, 2019

And while a memoir at 30 might sound young to some, others point out that age isn’t the only indicator for a good life story.

"No memoir or life is inspiring at 30."



Hi, there Malala.

Hey, Anne Frank.

S'up, Joan of Arc.

Ciao, Mozart.

Hello, Drew Barrymore.

How's it hanging, Bobby Fischer?

What's crackin', Kit Armstrong? — Nick Ardill (@Nick_Ardill) August 14, 2019

Assuming someone's life up to 30 isn't eventful is one thing, but @SimuLiu mentioned in another tweet that the memoir is more about his family's story of immigration and what that entailed. It's a memoir in the way that their story is his story seems to be his selling point 😃 — Enrique the 🏳️‍🌈 GM (@SymDisorder) August 14, 2019

I'm not even 25 and I'm sure most people who know me would tell you I have enough life experience and have gone through enough shit to be able to write a memoir.



The length of someone's life doesn't determine the quality or "entertainment value." — ✨Casey✨ (@heyheycasey) August 14, 2019