Canadian actor Simu Liu has a steady fan base from his film and TV roles. You may recognize him as Jung in the CBC sitcom “ Kim’s Convenience .”

Or maybe you’re a fan for other reasons.

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

Do I look like a dorky sidekick to you? pic.twitter.com/6MFpgZHuiJ

But fame and success did not come overnight for Liu, who was born in China and grew up in Mississauga, Ont.

Like many aspiring actors, he worked his fair share of odd jobs to pay the bills, including the respectable stock photography circuit.

From Getty Images’ vast repository of “business people in office working together,” we present Liu’s body of work in this very specific category.