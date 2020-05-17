A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in a Kamloops, B.C. neighbourhood on Sunday.
Emergency crews are on scene, according to Castanet.com, with one person being rescued from the roof of a home.
The squadron were in the Okanagan region Sunday as part of a national tour named Operation Inspiration to promote unity and salute front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hours before the crash, they had posted a video that showed them making their way in formation from Salmon Arm to Kamloops.
Earlier in the day, their social accounts had also posted about a delay in their schedule due to rain and low visibility.
The Snowbirds are renowned for their air shows that feature nine CT-114 Tutors flying in formation, and performing different manoeuvres at speeds between 190 km/h and 590 km/h.
They’re based at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, near Moose Jaw, Sask.
More to come