Emergency crews are on scene, according to Castanet.com , with one person being rescued from the roof of a home.

A @CFSnowbirds just went down in Brock. Pilot ejected. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/ZUJoM3Eby0

The squadron were in the Okanagan region Sunday as part of a national tour named Operation Inspiration to promote unity and salute front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before the crash, they had posted a video that showed them making their way in formation from Salmon Arm to Kamloops.

Earlier in the day, their social accounts had also posted about a delay in their schedule due to rain and low visibility.