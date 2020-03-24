Social Distancing Is Key To Avoid Health-Care Chaos In Ontario: Expert

TORONTO — Social distancing will “absolutely” save lives and could work in time to avoid overwhelming Ontario’s health-care system, according to one scientist who has been predicting potential COVID-19 pandemic outcomes. “This weekend, early next week, we will hopefully see what the effect is from all the social distancing measures,” said Beate Sander, one of the Toronto scientists who has been publishing models to forecast how long it will take for Ontario to deplete its hospital capacity. “That may just get us down enough to cope with everything.” Sander is a University Health Network scientist, the Canada research chair in economics of infectious disease and an associate professor with the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images An Ottawa Public Health officer waves to the next person in line at a COVID-19 testing centre on March 23, 2020 in Ottawa.

She and a team of researchers have been modelling how long it could take for COVID-19 cases to overtake Ontario’s health-care system. There are 588 confirmed cases of the disease in the province as of Tuesday afternoon, up 17 per cent from Monday. Last week, Sander’s team released modelling for a worst-case scenario based on what happened in Italy and a “conservative scenario” that was based on a much smaller number of cases. On Saturday, they updated their report to include scenarios that take social distancing measures into account.

“Modelling … is trying to recreate a simplified version of the real world,” she told HuffPost Canada. “It is kind of like playing SimCity.” Sander said the most realistic scenario at this time is one that assumes the number of cases will rise 25 per cent a day for two weeks and then decrease about 11 per cent a day after social distancing. In this scenario, more than 1,400 patients would need to be hospitalized in a ward bed at the pandemic’s peak and another nearly 1,200 would need an intensive care unit (ICU) bed. “With the 25 per cent [increase], we found that we would potentially run out of ventilators and ICU beds at around 16 days and that lasts for about three weeks.” Then cases will go down and we will have enough resources, Sander said.

If a patient needs a ventilator or help to breathe and they don’t get it, they die. Beate Sander