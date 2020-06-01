How To Stay Cool Without Air Conditioning

It’s going to be a long, hot summer. Sweating it out a home without air conditioning is never a fun prospect, but this year, the next few months are going to be even more uncomfortable than usual for many people. With so many of us working from home due to the coronavirus lockdown, being comfortable at home is crucial.
And even people who do have air conditioning probably don’t want to use it all the time: it runs up your electrical bill, and can be bad for the environment.
Here are some of the best ways to stay cool without air conditioning
How To Stay Cool Without An Air Conditioner