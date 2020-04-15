AaronAmat via Getty Images Canadians on the front lines would appreciate an extra helping hand to make their lives a little easier.

You’ve banged your pots and pans to thank coronavirus helpers, reduced your outside trips to keep the health-care system from overloading, and tipped your food delivery drivers well. When you do go outside, you’re social distancing and standing in lines to enter establishments with patience.

These excellent measures are appreciated by many front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But if you’d like to make their jobs even easier, there are ways to pitch in to the relief efforts safely and often from the comfort of your home.

This desire to help is fuelling many Canadians to start initiatives and pool resources to make the lives of those on the front lines a little easier.

Here’s how you too can thank and support the front lines, from sector to sector:

General support

Do their groceries: Those who have access to a car can do grocery deliveries for busy workers who don’t have time for weekly supermarket trips. Montreal resident David Yu built an international volunteer database called VolunteerAtlas, which allows Canadians to sign up to help with or receive delivery services.

#COVID19 is a global crisis requiring large-scale local responses. Over the last 2 weeks, I’ve been using my spare time to build VolunteerAtlas, a centralized repository to help facilitate volunteer delivery services across Canada and around the world. 1/ https://t.co/FNey18QWAW pic.twitter.com/zqjFSW1SmC — David Yu @🏠 (@yuorme) March 28, 2020

Be a kind ear: Many workers are dealing with high levels of stress, which can be alleviated with emotional support. Consider checking in with loved ones who are on the front lines.

If you’re an Ontario social worker or therapist, you can offer counselling services to front-line workers pro bono. Those in need of therapy can schedule a free virtual psychotherapy session, thanks to the volunteer efforts of an Ontario COVID-19 network of mental health professionals. Therapists looking to volunteer must be licensed or accredited by an approved provincial designation.

Give what you can: Business owners, if they can afford to, may consider donating some proceeds or products to front-line workers.

Wanted to shout out @StationColdBrew this morning - they're offering free GTA shipping / $10 coast to coast in Canada but the BEST PART is they're donating a case to frontline healthcare workers for every case sold.



You can use the code "Get20Off" to grab a discount too. pic.twitter.com/TF1XmoYdxf — Matthew Handy (@matthewhandy1) March 31, 2020

Bigger businesses, like London Drugs, are holding special promotions or reserved hours for front-line workers to get their shopping done.

Keeping the food industry healthy

Get takeout: Ordering from your neighbourhood faves can keep them in business while the pandemic keeps everyone from dining in. Every Wednesday, Canadians are encouraged to order takeout from a local restaurant. The initiative by Canada Takeout is helmed by several Canadian celebrities, including figure skater Tessa Virtue and media personality George Stroumboulopoulos.

This Wednesday, grab some takeout for #TakeoutDay and enjoy Canada’s @GKitchenParty – Home Edition!



Join in on Facebook Live with Host @strombo, Olympic Gold Medalist @tessavirtue, Performer @JimCuddy & more. The party begins at 8 PM EST! => https://t.co/EOZ36rxmor #TakeoutDay pic.twitter.com/Kwdjxm8exf — Canada Takeout 🍽️ #TakeoutDay (@canadatakeout) April 14, 2020

Deliver for your local eatery: If you’re healthy and have access to a car, you can help local institutions deliver grub to your neighbours. Small-scale projects like iRover in Toronto allow locals to help restaurants facilitate contact-free deliveries.

Order groceries from Chinese businesses: Chinatowns across Canada have seen a downturn in sales. It’s a trend that’s unfortunately been observed in the U.S. too, which has devastated the mostly small businesses that call these districts home.

Watch: Chinatown needs us more than ever. Story continues below.

If you live live nearby, consider making your weekly grocery trip in Chinatown: Not only could they use financial support, but some online have noticed that unlike big-box establishments, there are rarely lines outside their local Asian grocers.

No lines in Chinatown babyyy — CJ Linde (@DaddysJuiced) March 16, 2020

If Torontonians are looking for convenience, several Asian supermarkets are serving the Greater Toronto Area through the delivery app GOcery.

Many restaurants are also pivoting to alternative services, with a growing trend of “grocerants” delivering takeout and household goods. Franchise Earls Kitchen is selling fresh produce bundles for home chefs across Canada.

Give to a food bank: Assisting food banks can help low-income community members who work on the front lines. Non-perishable food donations work, but many prefer monetary assistance; food bank staff are better able to manage resources and can access warehouse or bulk deals unavailable to the public.

Local initiatives:

Support for health-care workers

Donate PPE: Grassroots organization Conquer COVID-19 is accepting supply and financial donations to disperse to front-line health workers, as well as communities at large. They’re looking for supplies like personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as tablets, diapers and other infant-care items.

Thrilled to team up with @wick_22 to support healthcare workers! We will be hosting a PPE drive EVERY SATURDAY in Toronto from 9am-5pm at XYZ Storage (459 Eastern Ave). Visit https://t.co/oeQDg9TA68 if you need PPE or can donate PPE to our upcoming drive. #conquercovid19 pic.twitter.com/6eSXUopm3J — 🇨🇦Conquer COVID-19 🇨🇦 (@conquercovid19) April 6, 2020

Make masks: If you don’t have medical equipment handy, crafty hands can still pitch in. Many hospitals dealing with supply shortages are accepting cloth mask donations and face shields, as long as they follow proper fit protocol.

Monday Motivation! Amid #COVID19, here at ShelterBox Canada we're doing all we can to support families who need help and also aid workers who need it too. 🙏 Some of our staff have even been making face masks for a hospital in Toronto as part of a 1000 Masks per Week challenge! pic.twitter.com/Vbvw0O4vNT — ShelterBox Canada (@ShelterBoxCan) April 13, 2020

Keep their bellies full: With an overloaded health-care system, breaks are few and far in between for those working in hospitals. Many restaurants and organizations are banding together to keep them fed and healthy. Montreal restaurants like Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce have donated free meals to hospitals, thanks to funding assistance from NHL player Jeff Petry.

Those who donate to national group Sustain the Line can fund a health-care worker’s meal, made by a small business.

Religious institutions have found strength in numbers when it comes to volunteer pooling. In accordance with the generous tenets of Vaisakhi, one Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C., sourced community members to deliver free meals and groceries for hospital staff, CBC reports.

And cafés like Calgary’s Philosafy Coffee are giving free drinks to any Alberta hospital worker.

Give them a safe place to sleep: Many nurses and doctors are afraid of infecting their loved ones at home. Helping them find temporary lodging allows them to self-isolate after work, as a Windsor, Ont., group is doing: RVs for Canada’s Frontline connects health-care workers with motor homes in order to camp out in driveways.

Help them with paperwork: Accountants are stepping up to help too, by providing free tax services for health-care workers in Ontario, as well as hospital cleaners.

If you work on the frontline in hospitals or nursing homes battling #COVID19, our Ontario CPAs want to help by doing your 2019 simple tax returns, free of charge. For information and to register, visit: https://t.co/gqGaan5gYV pic.twitter.com/mzWEMCR28U — CPA Ontario (@CPA_Ontario) April 14, 2020

Do their laundry: If you have access to sanitation equipment, like Calgary business Dolphin Dry Cleaners, hospital staff would appreciate getting their uniforms disinfected.

Way to go @DolphinDryClean! In support of front-line healthcare and emergency services #DolphinDryCleaners are offering home laundry service, Wash N Roll, completely FREE for every one of these workers until at least the end of April. #yyc https://t.co/MhDQKnyrv5 — Darrel Daniels (@DarrelDaniels) April 8, 2020

Local initiatives:

Standing with drivers

Acknowledge their sacrifice: Many transit agencies continue to run, providing vital services to commuters who still need to get places. Bus and streetcar drivers may appreciate a socially distant gesture of gratitude or a well-projected yell of “Thank you!” as you exit from the back of the vehicle. Transit agencies like Calgary Transit have appreciated kudos from commuters online as well.

@calgarytransit just wanted to give a MASSIVE thank you to you and your team from one essential worker to another for being there for Calgarians who need to get from one place to another ❤❤❤❤

Thank you — Amy-Lee (@ALFord101) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all the @calgarytransit workers

Must be a stressful job 👏 — Dorothy C (@dothome7) April 14, 2020

Know a great local initiative or resource for Canadian front-line workers that deserves attention? Let us know through a comment on our social media: HuffPost Canada is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.