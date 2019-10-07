How Do You Tell The Person You're Dating That You're In Therapy?

Illustration: Yukai Du for HuffPost; Photos: Getty

Katie Roscher, a writer living in New York City, doesn’t shy away from talking about her therapy experiences on dates. “Therapy is an important part of my life, so I tend to try to bring it up within the first three or five dates,” the 31-year-old said. “Not in a serious way, but kind of in a jokey way. I want to alleviate any awkwardness that might come from me admitting I go to therapy.” Some divulgences go over better than others: “My last serious boyfriend acted a little defensive about it, as if my being in therapy was a direct response to some of his bad behaviour.” But for the most part, the good responses outweigh the bad. Many people tell her they go to therapy too, which she appreciates: “It means the person is in touch enough with their emotions to know that they need some help figuring things out.” These days, Roscher’s experience is a common one. With more and more millennials leaning into psychotherapy ― they’re not called the “therapy generation” for nothing ― breakthroughs and other session experiences have become common table talk on dates.

Lucy Lambriex via Getty Images Millenials are normalizing the experience of doing therapy more than previous generations.

According to a 2017 report from the Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State University, which compiled data from 147 colleges and universities, the rate that students were using counseling centers climbed steeply in the preceding five years. Statistically speaking, you’re bound to date some active therapygoers. While getting help for mental health has been stigmatized in the past (“They’re in therapy? What happened?”), these days, people recognize the value of seeing a therapist, especially when navigating the highs and lows of dating. “I went out with someone last winter who excitedly shared how life-changing going to therapy has been for him, and someone else more recently who said they’d found therapy to be very helpful when they came back from active duty,” said Micki Cordova, a research associate in behavioural neuroscience in Portland, Oregon. To young adults who have seen their parents navigate rocky personal lives (sometimes including multiple divorces), therapy is a badge of honor. “We’ve seen how much damage holding in collective trauma did to our parents,” Cordova said. “So many people are trying to end those cycles of pain by better managing their mental health needs.”

If you value honesty and transparency in relationships, you should tell them within the first few dates. Kelifern Pomeranz, a psychologist in the Bay Area