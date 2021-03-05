Orthodox Jewish Woman Claims Tories Unfairly Torpedoed Nomination Bid

Twitter/chaniaryehbain Former Eglinton–Lawrence candidate Chani Aryeh-Bain said the party informed her this week that she would not be on the nomination ballot for the federal riding of Thornhill.

OTTAWA — An Othodox Jewish woman is accusing Conservative party members of asking “unfair” questions about her religious observance after her bid to seek a federal nomination in a Greater Toronto Area riding was rejected this week. Chani Aryeh-Bain, who previously ran in 2019 as the Conservative candidate in the Toronto riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, said she was told Wednesday her name would not appear on the nomination ballot for the riding of Thornhill alongside candidates Melissa Lantsman and Gila Martow. “I’m the pathbreaker trying to find my way,” she said of her candidacy as a religious Jew in a nomination contest against two other Jewish women. “And the support is sadly not there.” Lantsman is vice president of public affairs at Hill + Knowlton Strategies and held senior roles in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government. Martow is the Progressive Conservative MPP for Thornhill’s provincial riding. Watch: O’Toole criticizes Liberals for not having economic recovery plan. Story continues below video.

Aryeh-Bain suggested her rejected nomination doesn’t make sense given how she ran under the party’s banner in the last election. She told HuffPost Canada she doesn’t want to cast aspersions on the entire party because she wants to believe its members value religious freedoms, a position repeatedly championed by Erin O’Toole since becoming leader last year. “I mean, if it’s such a problem for them, it’s sending the wrong message,” she said. The federal party dismissed Aryeh-Bain’s claim that her candidacy was dropped because of her religious beliefs. “That claim is absolutely ridiculous,” said Cory Hann, the party’s communications director in an email. “We never confirm why a nomination applicant doesn’t move forward in the process but I will say that her claim that it’s because she’s Orthodox Jewish is patently false.” Aryeh-Bain disagreed with Hann’s statement. She said half of her hour-long interview with riding association officials on Feb. 24 was focused on her religious observance. She said members wanted to know how she was going to be able to campaign on Saturdays if the office is closed, she said, adding that she responded by saying volunteers can go out on their own without her supervision.

