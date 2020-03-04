Tim Hortons is apologizing to its app users following weeks of reported technical difficulties.
The coffee chain says about 22,000 of its two million users were unable to make purchases as well as collect and redeem rewards, according to a report by the CBC.
Frustrated customers say the lack of response from the company added to their annoyance as many were wondering what had happened to the funds they had loaded onto the app.
