Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images A Tim Hortons sign ion Toronto, June 3, 2015. Same-store sales at the coffee chain fell 4.3 per cent in the final quarter of 2019, parent company RBI said on Monday.

Sales at Tim Hortons locations dropped 4.3 per cent in the final quarter of 2019, parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) reported on Monday. Analysts had expected a much milder 2.44-per-cent drop in comparable sales at at the coffee chain, RBI's biggest business by revenue. Tim Hortons has struggled to attract diners amid intense competition from Starbucks Corp, Dunkin and other third-wave coffee shops. The chain even launched a plant-based breakfast sandwich with Beyond Meat sausages in Canada last year to attract more diners, but was forced to discontinue the product within months.

Despite the disappointing numbers at the coffee chain, RBI saw its U.S.-listed shares jump 4 per cent Monday morning, on the strength of its Popeye’s chicken chain. It saw a 34.4-per-cent jump in same-store sales, well above analysts’ forecasts of around 12 per cent. Popeyes brought back its hugely popular chicken sandwich last November, months after its launch in August led to shortages at many of its outlets and triggered a “chicken war” with Chick-fil-A on social media among diners. The strong demand also prompted rival McDonald’s Corp to test its own chicken sandwich at some of its chains.