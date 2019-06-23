Toronto’s gay village was awash in colour on Sunday for the city’s massive Pride parade, with crowds wearing rainbows of every kind, waving flags and cheering all along the downtown route.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory helped kick off the annual celebration of the LGBTQA community.

“Be proud of who you are, love who you want to love, and know that we’ll always stand with LGBTQ2 Canadians,” the prime minister tweeted in English and French.