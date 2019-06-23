LIVING
06/23/2019 21:01 EDT | Updated 21 minutes ago

Toronto's Pride Parade 2019 In Photos: Justin Trudeau, Carly Rae Jepsen And More

There were water guns, tiny hats, and hundreds of thousands of people.

Toronto’s gay village was awash in colour on Sunday for the city’s massive Pride parade, with crowds wearing rainbows of every kind, waving flags and cheering all along the downtown route.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory helped kick off the annual celebration of the LGBTQA community.

“Be proud of who you are, love who you want to love, and know that we’ll always stand with LGBTQ2 Canadians,” the prime minister tweeted in English and French.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not make an appearance as he said he wouldn’t, to protest the ban on uniformed police officers marching in the event for the third year in a row.

But there were plenty of others in attendance, from Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to “Rupaul’s Drag Race”’s Brooke Lynn Hytes to pop star (and gay icon) Carly Rae Jepsen.

Check out this gallery of some cheery moments at Toronto’s 2019 Pride parade:

With files from the Canadian Press

RELATED

MORE: Justin Trudeau toronto John Tory carly rae Jepsen toronto pride