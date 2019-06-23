Toronto’s gay village was awash in colour on Sunday for the city’s massive Pride parade, with crowds wearing rainbows of every kind, waving flags and cheering all along the downtown route.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory helped kick off the annual celebration of the LGBTQA community.
“Be proud of who you are, love who you want to love, and know that we’ll always stand with LGBTQ2 Canadians,” the prime minister tweeted in English and French.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not make an appearance as he said he wouldn’t, to protest the ban on uniformed police officers marching in the event for the third year in a row.
But there were plenty of others in attendance, from Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to “Rupaul’s Drag Race”’s Brooke Lynn Hytes to pop star (and gay icon) Carly Rae Jepsen.
Check out this gallery of some cheery moments at Toronto’s 2019 Pride parade:
-
Chris Helgren / ReutersTrudeau joined Toronto mayor John Tory to help start off the parade.
-
Chris Helgren / ReutersHe took his time meeting the crowd lining the parade route. Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not show up, in protest of Pride's ban on uniformed officers.
-
Chris Helgren / ReutersLots of colour, lots of glitter, lots of pride. The city was nice and sunny as the parade made its way through the downtown core.
-
Chris Helgren / ReutersPride-themed gear out in full force.
- "Rupaul's Drag Race"'s Brooke Lynn Hytes was one of the event's headliners.
-
Chris Young / The Canadian PressWonder what Trudeau was talking to this kid about? Probably asking where he got the excellent tiny hat from.
-
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew LahodynskyjNDP leader Jagmeet Singh also walked in the parade.
-
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew LahodynskyjToronto Mayor John Tory took a moment to fire back at people on the Toronto City Council float.
-
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew LahodynskyjCarly Rae Jepsen put on a performance for every section of the parade on top the Bud Light float.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESSJepsen was joined by Toronto singer Jordan Alexander.
-
Morgan Rielly says it’s important to take part in Pride as it’s something the Maple Leafs feel passionate about as a group. Said he went to the parade in Vancouver last year. pic.twitter.com/jeI1sLvx94— Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 23, 2019
-
Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press via APThat's a wrap on Toronto's 2019 Pride Parade.
With files from the Canadian Press