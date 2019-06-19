Since the season started last fall, the Toronto Raptors have been eating good food, exercising nonstop, and limiting their indulgences.
It all paid off, of course: the Raptors just won the NBA Championship for the first time in the franchise’s history. But, now that the basketball season is over, they’re ready for a well-deserved break.
Their summer of relaxation started in Vegas, after their win, where they partied for days with Drake (naturally) and The Chainsmokers (oddly). And now, the Raptors are officially off their diets.
Serge Ibaka, the team’s resident foodie, asked his teammates what foods they’re most excited to indulge in over the summer, and the answers are super tasty.
Watch the video above to see the team’s junk food of choice (Kawhi’s sounds especially great).