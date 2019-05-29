Raptors Donate Tickets To Raise Money For Family Of Hit-And-Run Victim

GoFundMe This photo posted on GoFundMe shows the family of Radiul Chowdhury, the four-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Toronto on May 26, 2019.

A heartbreaking incident that has left a four-year-old boy in critical condition has taken an uplifting turn thanks to a kind gesture from the Toronto Raptors. Toronto police say a motorcycle hit Radiul Chowdhury in the east end of the city on Sunday afternoon. The child was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver and passenger reportedly fled the scene, forcing both police and the boy’s father to appeal for them to turn themselves in. “I forgive you brother,” father Ruhul Chowdhury told reporters as he fought back tears earlier this week. “If you just want to come to the police, hand over yourself, that would be great.”

On Monday, a 31-year-old man surrendered to police and his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was seized. He’s been charged with leaving the scene causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle without a proper licence and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. While all this was happening, Canada’s only NBA team has been celebrating their first trip to the NBA Finals. On Saturday, the Raptors punched their ticket to the finals for the first time in franchise history. And with fans spending thousands of dollars to buy tickets for the first two games in Toronto, the organization decided to forgo a chance to make more money by donating a pair of tickets to support the Chowdhury family. The Raptors say Ruhul Chowdhury is an employee of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the organization that owns the Raptors. “We’ll be auctioning off a pair of tix to GM1 of the @NBA Finals w/ all proceeds being directly donated to the family,” the Raptors wrote Tuesday evening on Twitter.

In support of Ruhul Chowdhury, an employee of MLSE whose four-year-old son, Radiul Chowdhury, was tragically hit by a motorcycle, we’ll be auctioning off a pair of tix to GM1 of the @NBA Finals w/ all proceeds being directly donated to the family.



An online GoFundMe fundraiser for the Chowdhury family was launched by the father's colleagues at the Real Sports Bar and Grill in Toronto, which is owned by MLSE. "This campaign is to help support the Chowdhury family during this difficult time so they can care for their son," the description for the fundraiser says.