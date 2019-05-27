To My Partner: I Didn't Know I Could Be Trans And In Love Until I Met You

Maybe through us, others will also come out of their lifeless shells and claim their rightful place in the world. Because god knows we deserve one.

When we talk about important trans people, we forget those who have had the most impact on our communities: ourselves. Those who never made it onto TV, but who taught us to live. Those who gather us around a dinner table so we can feel accepted and loved at least somewhere. Those who don’t get a bunch of hugs and hellos when they show up to the march, but who’ll be the first to show up when you’re having a hard time.

I have a new tattoo. I got it two weeks ago. It says “t4t.” Trans for trans. It’s a promise to love trans people above all else. Torrey Peters puts it so elegantly: “A girl could be your worst enemy, the girl you wouldn’t piss on to put out a fire, but if she’s trans, you’re gonna offer her your bed, you’re gonna share your last hormone shot.”

It’s not easy and we don’t always do it. Maybe we don’t even do it most of the time. But it’s what I want for us.

The tattoo, I got it for you. I got it for all the trans people in my life. I got it because you make me want to live. You make me want to kick ass and take names, if only so I can be as kickass as you.

It’s not easy to love. But I love you more than I’ve loved anyone before, because you’ve freed me.

It hasn’t been an easy road. Between depression, anxiety, name changes, hormones and a society that continues to hate us, we’ve come a long way since we met, now three years ago. Along the way, we found family in each other. I will always be grateful for that.

We’ve made it three years. Maybe we’ll make it another three, six, eight, 10, 20, 30. Or maybe not — though we’ll always be family even if we hate each other. But no one can take away from us the things we learned along the way. No one can take away from me the most brilliant, important lesson I have ever learned: “It happens to others, and it can happen to me.”

I am trans, like you, and I am proud.