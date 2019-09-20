POLITICS
Trevor Noah Proposes Laws To Stop White Friends From Using Blackface

The comedian weighs in amid the Justin Trudeau racist makeup controversy.

White people have demonstrated time and again that they’re not to be trusted with brown makeup ― and Trevor Noah thinks it’s time to take serious action.

Amid the blackface scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, “The Daily Show” host said that when “white people get their hands on brown makeup, they just can’t help themselves.”

The comedian proposed a buyback program to get blackface off the streets, and red flag laws for when you suspect your white friend might be planning to use blackface.

Listen to Noah’s action plan below: 

