For the third time in past day, a photo of Justin Trudeau wearing offensive makeup has emerged. On Thursday morning, Global News published an article that includes a video of a long-haired Trudeau wearing what appears to be blackface. The grainy footage shows Trudeau opening his mouth and thrusting his arms in the air while wearing makeup that makes his skin look black.

Global News A screenshot of the video published by Global News on Thursday appearing to show Justin Trudeau in blackface makeup.

It’s not clear when the video was taken, or the circumstances surrounding it, but it does not appear to be from the same time as the other two photos. Global News says that a senior Liberal campaign team member confirmed it is Trudeau in the video. HuffPost Canada has reached out to the Liberal Party of Canada for comment, but no immediate response has been provided. The bombshell report is the latest damaging blow to Trudeau’s reputation.

On Wednesday, Time magazine broke the story that Trudeau wore brownface makeup and a turban while attending an “Arabian Nights” themed party in 2001. The photo appeared in the 2000-2001 yearbook for West Point Grey Academy, a prestigious private school in Vancouver where Trudeau worked as a teacher. Trudeau, who was 29 years old when the incident occurred, apologized for the move that he now admits was “racist.”

“I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn’t,” Trudeau told reporters Wednesday. “I should have known better then, but I didn’t. And I did it. And I am deeply sorry for it.” The Liberal leader said he didn’t consider the makeup and outfit to be offensive at the time, but “now we know better.” “I’m asking Canadians to forgive me for what I did,” Trudeau continued. “I shouldn’t have done that. It was a dumb thing to do. I’m disappointed in myself. I’m pissed off at myself for having done it. I apologize for it,” he added. “This is something unacceptable and it is racist.” Liberal spokesperson Zita Astravas said Trudeau was “dressed as a character from Aladdin.”

Time Magazine This photo shows Justin Trudeau wearing brownface makeup during a 2001 "Arabian Nights" party in Vancouver.

Trudeau also admitted there was another incident of him wearing makeup. He said that while he was in high school, he sang the song “Day-O” during a performance that was first made popular by Jamaican-American singer Harry Belafonte. That photo also emerged on social media on Wednesday. No official response was provided by the Liberals or Trudeau in response to the image. Trudeau, who has served as prime minister since 2015, said he was taking responsibility for his actions. He added that he has been “enthusiastic” about costumes in the past, and now he deeply regrets those actions.

Exclusive. Sources have confirmed to me that this is THE picture of ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ in blackface from high school that he referenaced in his press conference. From the year book at Brebeuf college. #cdnpoli He is singing Day Oh apparently. pic.twitter.com/ivBPoxbXi8 — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) September 19, 2019

With files from Ryan Maloney and The Canadian Press