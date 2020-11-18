CP Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are shown in a composite image of photos from Parlvu and The Canadian Press.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons Wednesday it “concerns” him that the Conservative health critic believes it’s his job to approve new technology in the fight against COVID-19. “It is not the job of the prime minister or any politicians to approve tests. It is the job of our professional, independent public servants who we trust,” Trudeau said. Watch the exchange:

Conservative critic Michelle Rempel Garner challenged Trudeau in question period after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a rapid coronavirus test that can be used at home with self-collected nasal swab samples, promising results in 30 minutes. She also noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stressed the need to test widely for asymptomatic spreaders of COVID-19 to stem the rise in new cases. “When will the prime minister allow Canadians to have this lifesaving and job-saving tool?” Rempel Garner asked. However, it’s the job of Health Canada regulators to independently review and approve tests. The agency has so far approved six so-called “point of care” tests, which can be processed on-site, eliminating the need to transport samples to laboratories. But none are self-testing kits. Rapid tests are considered less reliable than the “gold-standard” molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which require swabs be sent to labs for processing. It can take more than 24 hours to get results. Trudeau said millions of rapid tests have been sent to provinces, along with billions of dollars to assist with testing and contract tracing. “Just to remind the prime minister, it’s actually his job to approve technologies like at-home tests, which the Americans just approved today,” Rempel Garner said.