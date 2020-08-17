Trudeau, Morneau Butting Heads Over Environmental Spending: Report

Blair Gable/REUTERS Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses the media during a news conference on March 11 in Ottawa with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau behind him. Morneau has been finance minister since the Liberals took power in late 2015.

OTTAWA — A deepening rift between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his finance minister about coronavirus spending is also fuelled by disagreements over the scope and scale of proposed green initiatives, three sources familiar with the matter said. Trudeau and federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau are scheduled to meet on Monday in a bid to sort out their differences, said a fourth source aware of the meeting. The sources requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Morneau and his team have pushed back against other cabinet ministers about how much funding was needed, including to what extent the recovery could be helped by investing in environmental projects, the sources added. Trudeau, who campaigned on a platform to tackle climate change, believes the 2021 budget should have an ambitious environmental element to start weaning the heavily oil-dependent economy off fossil fuels and he recently hired former Bank of England governor Mark Carney as an informal adviser, aides say. The appointment, coupled with a Globe and Mail report that Trudeau and Morneau had clashed over the amount of money Ottawa is spending to combat the coronavirus, led to speculation about the future of the finance minister. Morneau, 57, has been in the job since the Liberals took power in late 2015. Asked for a reaction, Trudeau spokesman Cameron Ahmad noted that the prime minister issued a statement on Tuesday saying he had “full confidence” in Morneau, who confidants say is alarmed by ballooning budget deficits.

An official working for Morneau said the finance minister was in constant touch with the Trudeau team on policy files. “There are always discussions, but that’s typical,” said the official, adding that Morneau had been clear “that we would need to invest for recovery.” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson along with Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, a former environment minister, have met with top civil servants to discuss options that could involve billions of dollars in extra spending, said one of the three sources. Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault also attended the meetings. Morneau’s resistance to expensive environmental initiatives reflects his roots in Bay Street, Toronto’s financial centre, and a view held among right-leaning Liberals that deficits are out of control. “The idea of greening the economy just by spending money on every project you have in front of you is not really serious,” said a fifth source sympathetic to Morneau’s position. Watch: The Bloc is calling for Trudeau and Morneau to resign. Story continues below.