Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens during a news conference in Ottawa on Nov. 10, 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on premiers and mayors to "do the right thing" by imposing restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, pledging the federal government will be there with financial help to make those difficult decisions easier. "I would hope that no leader in our country is easing public health vigilance because they feel pressure not to shut down businesses or slow down our economy," Trudeau said Tuesday at a press briefing in Ottawa. "I understand that worry but let me tell you, that's how we end up with businesses going out of business and the economy damaged even more."

Trudeau noted “concerning” record spikes of new cases across the country, something he said is putting added pressure on all levels of government to keep people safe and protect jobs. “So I urge the premiers and the mayors to please do the right thing: act now to protect public health. If you think something is missing in the support we’re offering your citizens, tell us,” he said. “We will work with you as we have since Day 1.” The prime minister did not publicly name any provincial or territorial leaders. Yet his blunt words came after Ontario, which eased restrictions despite a second wave this fall, reported a record high of 1,388 new cases. The government of Alberta is also facing pressure from at least 74 doctors, who in a public letter to Premier Jason Kenney Monday called for “a two-week, short, sharp lockdown” in that province. As Trudeau spoke, the Manitoba government announced new restrictions, including a ban on social gatherings, to tackle a surge in cases in there. The prime minister said the federal government will provide more than $61 million in immediate funding to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight the pandemic.