Canada and the United States announced this week that restrictions on non-essential border travel would remain in place until at least Oct. 21, with public safety minister Bill Blair saying the feds will continue to make the best decision to “keep Canadians safe.” But according to U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadians actually want the border reopened as soon as possible.

Alex Wong via Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press prior to his departure from the White House Sept. 18, 2020.

During remarks to reporters on Friday, Trump claimed Canada is actually pushing to reopen the border, despite absolutely no evidence to suggest that. “We’re looking at the border with Canada. Canada would like it open, and you know we want to get back to normal business,” Trump said. Canadians, for the record, disagree.

@realDonaldTrump just thought I’d let you know that the majority of Canadians support closure of the US/Canada border until the US has the Covid pandemic under control. — kaminiskeg (@gglloyd) September 18, 2020

Ummmm...no offence, as I love my friends and family from the US, but no there is no push from Canada to broadly open the border. Sorry ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ , you’re lying once again https://t.co/dTeuhEzjv1 — CanadianAgainstTrump (@CdnAgainstTrump) September 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Canada doesn't want the border open till you know how to contain the COVID-19 in your own country president human Orangutan — Kick FM (@Kickfm2016) September 18, 2020

Trump is saying Canada wants to open our border to Americans.



That is lie.



I can confidently speak for all Canadians when I say, I’m sorry but: pic.twitter.com/Xj78rjojjT — TotalRandomMama (@TotalRandomMama) September 18, 2020

Well now I'm sure Canadians support the border closure. Donald Trump says we want it open. 😂 — J Hirtle (@caf_goodness) September 18, 2020

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths out of any country in the world, with more than 6.5 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths reported. The per capita rates between our countries are vastly different to — the U.S. has reported around 19,000 cases per one million Americans, compared to just 3,750 cases per one million Canadians. A July Ipsos poll found that the majority of Canadians wanted border restrictions in place until at least the end of the year. And a poll released this week from Halifax-based Narrative Research found that 70 per cent of Canadians are in favour of the border remaining closed.