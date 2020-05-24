With restrictions on travel between the Canada-U.S. border set to expire on June 21, a new survey shows that many Canadians would prefer if it stayed shut for longer. A study released this week by the Angus Reid Institute found that a majority of respondents are against the border with the U.S. reopening as scheduled. About 42 per cent said they would prefer if the border reopening was pushed back to September, while about 26 per cent said the restriction should only be lifted next year. Only 14 per cent of people were comfortable with the current June deadline. The survey found that even Canadians who had frequently travelled to the United States before the pandemic weren’t too keen on heading back. About 84 per cent of Canadians who live close to the border said they’d avoid trips over even when the restriction was lifted.

Angus Reid Institute A graph from the Angus Reid Institute shows only 19 per cent of respondents wanted to reopen the border after June 21.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS The United States border crossing is seen on Mar. 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que.