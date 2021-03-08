Republican Senator Says U.S. Should Have Bought Canada For Cost Of Relief Bill

Al Drago/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) speaks during Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Feb. 22, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

OTTAWA — A Nebraska Republican senator put U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion USD relief bill into perspective over the weekend by comparing its price tag to the value of Canada’s annual economy. The U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 relief bill 50-49 Saturday along party lines. The bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, includes a proposal for another round of $1,400 USD stimulus cheques for people who earn less than $75,000 annual income and extended federal unemployment benefits. “This weekend’s spending is bigger than the entire annual economy of Canada, yet only one percent of it is vaccine-related,” said Sen. Ben Sasse in a statement Saturday. Watch: COVID relief package goes to House after approval by U.S. Senate. Story continues below video.