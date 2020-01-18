Canadian weather reporters are brave souls. They brave the most extreme weather conditions just to let people know that they really shouldn’t try to brave extreme weather conditions.

Weather Network reporter Chris Murphy is no different. Murphy was out in St. John’s to give viewers a first-hand look into a raging snowstorm making its way across Newfoundland. If Murphy’s report on how strong the winds were didn’t come across in his report, it sure did at the end.

Just as Murphy signed off, he was pushed to the ground by a particularly strong gust.

“Oh, I’m falling,” said Murphy, before surrendering to the power of the wind.

Watch the clip below: