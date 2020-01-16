Wendy Williams Apologizes To CFL Player After Mocking Cleft Lip Community

“Wendy Williams” and “apology” are always interesting search terms to combine on any day of the week, given the famous radio host’s unmatched legacy of celebrity controversy. This time around, though, the apology is of a different nature: Williams is apologizing for mocking people with cleft lip on her nationally syndicated talk show.

For context: last week on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams was running through her regular “Hot Topics” segment, in which she discusses the biggest headlines and chunks of the week.

While discussing the actor Joaquin Phoenix’s recent win at the Golden Globes, she appeared to make fun of a mark Phoenix has on his upper lip — a small, nonsurgical scar left from a mild cleft at birth.

“When he shaves off his moustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those ... what do you call it? Cleft lip palate,” Williams said, pulling her lip up in mimicry. She held the gesture for nearly ten seconds, prompting laughter from the audience. “Now, I find it to be very attractive.”

This is @WendyWilliams making fun of the cleft community on her TV show. 🤬🤬🤬🤬



Are you kidding me??? We all have a responsibility to #EndBullying



With her platform, like myself, we have a much higher responsibility when it comes to our actions. This is just terrible. pic.twitter.com/JrlS0RJs5D — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 10, 2020

Many people voiced their outrage at the joke on Twitter, including Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill, who — like his son, Beau — was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. Bighill announced that he would be calling out Williams every day on Twitter until she made a public apology and a donation to the cleft lip community.

Flash back to the present, when the American talk show host has done exactly that.

Five days after the initial incident, Williams has taken to Twitter not only to apologize, but also to pledge money to Operation Smile (a nonprofit medical organization that provides cleft lip and palate repair surgeries to kids around the world) and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (a nonprofit medical society that treats and performs research on oral cleft and craniofacial conditions).

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

Bighill, whose four-month-old son just underwent repair surgery on his lip, replied to Williams’ apology in kind.

Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 16, 2020

Though Williams’ apology may have been enough to satisfy Bighill, it hasn’t moved the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) in the same way. Anna Martindale, the association’s spokeswoman, told BBC News that an apology on Twitter simply wasn’t enough to make up for the comment Williams made on national television.

“She did this on her show with millions upon millions of people watching, and I think she needs to apologize on her show as well,” Martindale said.

A tweet encouraging your viewers to ‘learn more’ does very little to make amends for the damage done by just 10 seconds of your show broadcast to millions. Your offensive actions were on air; your apology should be on air as well. https://t.co/i1fRfM2Y7d — CLAPA Community (@CLAPACOMMUNITY) January 16, 2020

What you did mimics the worst instincts of playground bullies across the world, and it will take more than a tweet after a week of pressure for the cleft community to believe you truly understand the impact of your actions. — CLAPA Community (@CLAPACOMMUNITY) January 16, 2020

There are hundreds of people replying to your tweet telling you exactly what your actions meant to them. We encourage you to read their stories, and to think of the good you and your platform could do if you truly committed to making amends. — CLAPA Community (@CLAPACOMMUNITY) January 16, 2020

CLAPA made its stance clear earlier this week, when it published a news item on its website addressing the controversy.

“With a gesture and a snide, dismissive comment, Wendy Williams has broadcast to her viewers around the world that it is not just acceptable but hilarious to insult people about a condition they were born with,” the association wrote.

“The Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) are calling on Wendy Williams to issue an unreserved apology on her show for her ignorant, irresponsible actions, and to dedicate time on her show towards making her audience aware of the reality of cleft lip and palate in the USA and around the world.”

It’s not only CLAPA that isn’t too impressed by Williams’ Twitter apology. The one and only Cher, who has long supported and done volunteer work with the Children’s Craniofacial association, continued, in her trademark Twitter style, to chastise Williams for her actions.

@WendyWilliams I Was Going To Try & Hold My Temper🤞🏻BUT IM SO F-NG ANGRY I CANT😤.

In 1985 I Made a Film Called

“MASK”‼️THROUGH THAT FILM I BECAME INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN,& ADULTS WHO HAD CRANIOFACIAL

ANOMALIES. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THESE PPL GO THROUGH‼️20+ OPERATIONS — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

BEFORE THEIR TEENS‼️MUCH OF THE TIME THEY ARE IN PAIN,AFRAID,BUT HAVE HOPE 🙏🏻THEY WILL LOOK NORMAL. THE💔& FEAR THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH IS UNBEARABLE. IF YOUR MOM SAW WHAT YOU DID SHE’D BE ASHAMED. MY MOM TAUGHT ME TO LOVE & HELP PPL IN PAIN.WHO ARE U⁉️U SHOULD B FIRED — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

APOLOGIZED🤬

THERE IS NO APOLOGY FOR

WHAT SHE DID…. & LAUGHED

ABOUT ‼️I KNOW THESE CHILDREN,& ADULTS.THEY GO THROUGH HELL,THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL‼️Fk Her Apology.

SHE WANTS TO KEEP HER JOB‼️I CANT CONTAIN MY ANGER‼️ — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Su0OHB8hTG — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

“There is no apology for what she did,” the singer wrote. “I know these children and adults. They go through hell, their parents go through hell. Fk her apology.”

Looks like Williams might not be off the hook just yet.