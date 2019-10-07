Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press The six leaders at the federal leaders' debate in Gatineau, Que. on Monday, October 7, 2019.

After every debate, there’s always talk of who won, and Monday night’s federal leaders’ debate was no exception. After Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier sparred, everyone and their dog had an opinion on who the ultimate victor was. Ask the Conservatives, and you’ll hear that Scheer won. Ask the Liberals, and they’ll tell you Trudeau gave the rest of the field a smackdown. Ask me, and I’ll tell you I’m very tired.

Tonight’s debate made one thing clear: Andrew Scheer is the only leader that can be trusted to help you and your family get ahead.#cdnpoli#elxn43pic.twitter.com/fwuoMnWud6 — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) October 8, 2019

You’ll hear that somehow Trudeau, Scheer, Singh, May, Blanchet and Bernier all won and also lost. You’ll hear there are two winners. You’ll hear there’s no winner. In a bizarre twist, if you ask former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair, he’ll say that two leaders from different parties than his own took the cake.

Former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair seems to think that Justin Trudeau won the debate. He would know, he himself has lost to Prime Minister Trudeau in a few debates. #CanadaVotes#elxn43#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/4he2qGr6bw — Neil Before Zod™ (@ThatsMrNeil) October 8, 2019

But debates are not like hockey games. There rarely is a clear winner, but people of various positions and sides will always jockey to claim victory. Debaters don’t win traditional points or score goals. There are zingers, yes. There are flubs. But there’s no tally and trophy at the end. Monday’s debate didn’t end with one leader standing under a confetti cannon kissing a trophy saying they’re “going to Disneyland.” When it comes to the winner, it depends on who you ask, but there were some creative opinions on who really won the debate we can all get behind. Some jokingly argued that the true victor on a night where many debate spectators wanted to drown their sorrows, was booze.

the debate winner was the canadian wine and spirits industry — vicky mochama (@vmochama) October 8, 2019

And there were also many shout-outs to the moderators, particularly final moderator Rosie Barton, for managing to wrangle the six leaders, which was no small task.

The winners of tonight’s debate are the moderators. They’ve done a fantastic job of keeping things on track. #Debatenight — Laura Fraser (@LaurafromWarner) October 8, 2019

The real winner of tonight's debate was clearly @RosieBarton. — Max Fawcett (@maxfawcett) October 8, 2019

Oh. Got it. @RosieBarton is totally the winner of this debate. #CanadaDebates2019 — Melanie MacDonald (@lifeofmytime) October 8, 2019